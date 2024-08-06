Elections

Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate

After weeks of speculation, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will join the Harris ticket as her vice presidential pick over other candidates, like Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

By Briana Bierschbach

Star Tribune

August 6, 2024 at 1:02PM
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at the State Capitol in 2022. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune)

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate, wagering that a former red-district congressman with a progressive streak can help her win over working-class voters in battleground states needed to beat Donald Trump in November.

CNN and the Associated Press reported Tuesday morning that Harris had selected Walz, ending weeks of speculation about who would run alongside her this fall.

In picking Walz, 60, Harris is elevating a relatively unknown second-term governor from a state that hasn’t voted for a Republican for president in more than 50 years, passing over swing state contenders such as Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/Associated Press)

Initially seen as a second-tier candidate for the job, Walz vaulted to the top of the list of possible prospects after spending weeks defending Harris on the cable news circuit, going viral in the process for his off-the-cuff messaging style. He’s credited with reframing the party’s attack on Republicans from an existential threat to democracy to these “really weird people” for their positions on abortion and book bans.

A national Democratic audience took to Walz’s blunt, fast-talking style and his “Minnesota nice” way of slamming Republicans, gaining supporters for the vice president job in labor unions, current and former members of Congress, progressive leaders and Gen Z activists like Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor David Hogg.

Walz brings demographic balance to the ticket, and his personal and political résumé provides a contrast to Harris, a former U.S. senator and attorney general from California.

Gov. Tim Walz talked with folks at Farmfest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 in Morgan, Minn. (Glen Stubbe)

Walz grew up in rural Nebraska, enlisted in the Army National Guard at 17 and eventually moved to Mankato, Minn., where he taught geography and coached the high school football team. He toppled long-time Republican U.S. Rep. Gil Gutknecht in 2006 and represented a largely rural, conservative southern Minnesota district in Congress for a dozen years before running for governor in 2018.

His first term in office was tumultuous, battling the dual crises in the COVID-19 pandemic and the riots and widespread damage following George Floyd’s killing by a former Minneapolis police officer. After-action assessments found there was a breakdown in communication between government officials, including Walz. Republicans are expected to attack the Harris-Walz ticket for what happened in Minneapolis in 2020.

Despite the criticism, Walz was handily re-elected to a second term alongside narrow Democratic majorities in the Legislature. Using a $17.5 billion budget surplus, they spent billions of dollars on schools, infrastructure and other programs while passing a long list of progressive priorities such as marijuana legalization, universal school meals, paid family and medical leave, and ambitious new clean energy standards.

Walz’s profile started to rise after that session as he touted Minnesota Democrats’ progressive agenda on the national stage. He took over as chair of the Democratic Governors Association last year and campaigned on behalf of the Biden administration as a surrogate.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is interviewed remotely by a cable news channel on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisc. near where the Republican National Convention was taking place. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune)

His star rose precipitously after Biden dropped out of the race, showcasing his messaging style during apparent auditions for the vice president job. He attacked Republicans for talking about the “freedom to be in your bedroom, freedom to be in your exam room, freedom to tell your kids what they can read.”

“That stuff is weird,” Walz said on MSNBC, messaging the Harris campaign and other Democrats have started to echo on the campaign trail. Walz told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he does believe Donald Trump is a threat to women’s rights and democracy, but that messaging also “gives him way too much power.”

Most Read

list card image
Elections

Gov. Tim Walz appears at Minneapolis fundraiser for Kamala Harris ahead of her vice president announcement

list card image
Elections

Dog parks, Diet Dew and car sickness: A collection of tidbits about Gov. Tim Walz

list card image
Elections

How Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz became an unexpected contender for vice president

list card image
Elections

GOP primary in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District marked by confusion, intraparty feuding

“Listen to the guy,” Walz said. “He’s talking about Hannibal Lecter and shocking sharks and whatever crazy things pops into his mind.”

In his appearances on cable news, Walz has also tried to create a contrast between himself and Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, criticizing him as a Yale-educated venture capitalist who’s out of touch with working-class voters. He’s called out Vance’s vote against IVF protections in the Senate, telling his own story of using fertility treatments with his wife, Gwen, to conceive his daughter, Hope.

Harris faced an accelerated timeline to choose her running mate after Biden’s exit from the race in late July. She needs to make her vice president pick ahead of the Aug. 7 deadline to get on the ballot in Ohio.

Walz’s ascension to the ticket leaves questions for Minnesota. Under the state Constitution, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan would become governor if Walz resigns, but he’s not on the ballot in Minnesota this fall, meaning he could wait until after the November election to step down. Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Nation, would become Minnesota’s first woman and first Native American governor.

The president of the state Senate would then become the state’s lieutenant governor. The state Senate is currently tied 33-33 pending a November special election to replace former state Sen. Kelly Morrison, who is running for Congress. If Democrats retain control, Senate President Bobby Joe Champion would become Minnesota’s first Black lieutenant governor.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Vehicles sit outside Eastcliff mansion, the temporary residence of Gov. Tim Walz, on Tuesday morning in St. Paul. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune)
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz checks his tie before being interviewed remotely by a cable news channel on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisc., near where the Republican National Convention was being held. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune)

Briana Bierschbach

Reporter

Briana Bierschbach is a politics and government reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Elections

See More
Elections

Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate

After weeks of speculation, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will join the Harris ticket as her vice presidential pick over other candidates, like Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Elections

Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate, aiming to add Midwest muscle to ticket

Elections

Gov. Tim Walz appears at Minneapolis fundraiser for Kamala Harris ahead of her vice president announcement