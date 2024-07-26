‘These are weird people’: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz goes viral as he stumps for Kamala Harris

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is having an internet moment.
The second-term Democrat has spent much of the last week doing quick-hit interviews on TV news shows in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for the White House as she’s racked up support from the party and become the presumptive nominee ahead of next month’s convention.
Walz, who chairs the Democratic Governors Association, has been identified as a possible running mate for Harris and his frequent appearances on major networks have turned him into a bit of an internet darling. Like other Democrats, Walz has taken aim both at Republican policies and smeared the opposing party as “weird people.”
Many see Walz’s quotable clips as proof he’s auditioning for the No. 2 spot on the Democratic presidential ticket. While the Harris campaign asked the Minnesota governor for vetting material as she mulls her options, Walz has among the lowest name recognition and delegate support of the other Democrats she’s considering. (Among them: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.)
Walz, for his part, has remained demure amid questions about his desire to run alongside Harris. Asked about whether he wants to be second on the ticket, he told MPR’s Cathy Wurzer that “if that’s the direction she goes, I guess that’s fine.”
Still, Walz has seen plenty of breakout moments over the last few days. Here are a few of them: