Gov. Tim Walz will sign a bill Tuesday to add a "fundamental right" to abortion access in state law, the first proposal in an expansive agenda moving at the Capitol to solidify Minnesota's status as a safe haven for the procedure.

Minnesota Democrats, who narrowly control state government, fast-tracked the bill following the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade last summer, which struck down nearly 50 years of federal constitutional protection for abortion.

Republican legislative leaders sent a letter to Walz on Monday, urging him to veto what they called an "extreme law."

The proposal won't change the reality for abortion providers on the ground in Minnesota, where access is already protected by a 1995 state Supreme Court ruling. But Democrats said Roe's demise showed how access can vanish if future judges rule differently.

Known as the Protect Reproductive Options Act — or PRO Act — the bill states that every individual who becomes pregnant has a fundamental right "to continue the pregnancy and give birth, or obtain an abortion." It also protects the rights to contraception, sterilization, family planning and counseling while also prohibiting local governments from enacting their own ordinances to restrict access to abortion.

Minnesota's lawbooks have never explicitly allowed for abortion access. Instead, lawmakers enacted regulations on the procedure over the years, including a parental notification requirement for minors, a 24-hour waiting period to get an abortion and required informed consent. A Ramsey County judge ruled those laws and other restrictions to be unconstitutional last July. A group of women are arguing in court to try and appeal that ruling.

Walz's signature will make Minnesota the sixteenth state to spell out a right to abortion in law, and the first Legislature to take action since Roe was overturned last June. Voters in several states adopted abortion protections through ballot initiatives last fall. The Center for Reproductive Rights places Minnesota among 10 states that have expanded access to abortion, either through court rulings or legislative action.

Only Minnesota and Illinois have expanded access to abortion in the Midwest, where neighboring states Wisconsin and South Dakota have banned most access to the procedure post-Roe. Abortion rights advocates anticipate lawmakers in North Dakota and Iowa will enact restrictions to the procedure as well.

That reality has increased the number of patients traveling from outside Minnesota for the procedure by 13%, said Dr. Sarah Traxler, the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States. More demand has also increased the number of abortions in the second trimester.

"We need the PRO Act so that Minnesotans and all patients know that they are welcome here," said Traxler. "We must reassure them that Minnesota supports them."

But the measure has faced fierce backlash from opponents and Republican legislators, who offered dozens of amendments to the bill during a marathon 15-hour debate in the Senate last week. They sought restrictions on abortions in the third trimester and tried to add a parental notification requirement for minors seeking an abortion or sterilization procedures.

Democrats rejected those amendments, noting abortions in the third trimester are rare and usually a medical emergency. They said those decisions should be made between a patient and doctor.

This session, members of the Legislature's Reproductive Freedom Caucus are also pushing bills to repeal abortion restrictions from the statute books and restrict state grants for crisis pregnancy centers, which are nonprofits created by abortion opponents that try to dissuade women from seeking an abortion.

Another proposal aims to make patient data private to protect people traveling to Minnesota to get the procedure, as well as their providers. The bill would also restrict subpoenas and extradition orders from other states where the procedure is banned.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.