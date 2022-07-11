A Minnesota district court has ruled some state laws restricting abortion access are unconstitutional, a significant victory for abortion rights groups in the state just weeks after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

The court found state laws unconstitutional that require a 24-hour waiting period for an abortion, informed consent, and two-parent notification requirement for patients under 18, as well as a mandate that only physicians can perform abortions, even those administered by medication. The court cited a 1995 state Supreme Court ruling that found access to abortion is a constitutional right.

"These abortion laws violate the right to privacy because they infringe upon the fundamental right under the Minnesota Constitution to access abortion care and do not withstand strict scrutiny," read the ruling from Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan. "The parental notification law violates the guarantee of equal protection for the same reasons. The informed consent law also violates the right to free speech under the Minnesota Constitution, because it is misleading and confusing, and does not withstand intermediate scrutiny."

The ruling comes after more than three years of litigation in a case brought by abortion rights groups that were pushing to cancel more than a dozen restrictions on abortion in one fell swoop.

The ruling, which could be appealed by the state, boosts Minnesota's status as a haven for abortion access in the Midwest after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down federal constitutional protections provided in Roe v. Wade. Neighboring states such as South Dakota and Wisconsin have various laws on the books that ban abortion.

