U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra touched down in Minnesota Thursday to hear about the challenges health care providers face as demands for abortion services surge in the state.

His visit comes just ahead of the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion — which was struck down last year — and on the same day legislators in the Minnesota House were expected to debate and pass a proposal to codify access to abortion in state law.

On Friday, he'll travel across the border to Wisconsin, where abortion is banned under a 1849 state law.

"A tale of two states, a tale of the injustice, inequality, denial of access, exclusion, whatever you want to call it," Becerra said after a morning roundtable at the Planned Parenthood location in St. Paul. "It's the 21st century and today in America, women don't have the same rights as men get when it comes to accessing health care."

Abortion access is constitutionally protected in Minnesota through a 1995 state Supreme Court ruling known as Doe v. Gomez. The House bill would enshrine access to abortion in the lawbooks for the first time in state history.

But Minnesota is an outlier in the region, where the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade last June opened the door for South Dakota's trigger law to go into effect, banning most abortions. With abortions also banned in Wisconsin, Minnesota health care providers anticipate access will soon be limited in other midwestern states.

"Even though there is still access in Iowa and Nebraska, there is a particularly hostile political environment in those states and we anticipate that we will also lose access in those states," said Dr. Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood North Central States, who travels around the region to provide abortion care.

Providers told Becerra about patients coming from as far as Texas to get an abortion, sometimes traveling for up to five days to get to Minnesota to see a doctor. Waitlists have gotten longer, increasing the number of second trimester abortions performed in the state.

Many health care providers fear the confusing legal landscape where they could be sued for providing abortion access to someone coming from another state.

"It's really painful to think that, when you're a doctor and you know what the right thing to do for the patient is, that you have to ask the lawyer first," said Dr. Laura Nezworski, chair of women's health and wellness at Hennepin Healthcare. "That just seems ridiculous and frustrating."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who was at the roundtable, said he's prepared to travel to other states to defend people who travel to Minnesota to get an abortion.

"We're going to file motions and actions in that state to protect them," Ellison said Thursday. "How is that going to turn out? I don't know, but we're going to find out."

The federal government had established a task force on reproductive healthcare in advance of last year's Supreme Court's ruling and Becerra said they are acting where they can. Shortly after the high court overturned Roe, President Joe Biden issued an executive order that directs Becerra and his agency to make sure people have access to medication abortion and protecting data privacy for patients who get abortions.

"We're going to do everything we can," he said. "We know there will come a day when we erase this injustice."

DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum said she's working in Congress to pass a bill that would protect healthcare providers and women traveling to get an abortion, but the bill will face challenges in the GOP-led House.

The Minnesota House planned to take up the proposal codifying abortion access in law late Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.