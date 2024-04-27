One person was shot Friday evening at the Emma B. Howe YMCA in Coon Rapids, police said.

Coon Rapids police responded to the YMCA on Springbrook Drive NW. shortly before 8 p.m. after a report of gunfire, according to a news release issued by the police department Friday night. That's when they found someone who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital and their condition was unknown Friday evening, police said.

The Coon Rapids police said they do not believe the shooting was random.

"Information is limited at the moment – as police are on scene investigating and still confirming details," Jennifer Anderson, Coon Rapids' communications and marketing manager, wrote in an email with the news release.

Coon Rapids police and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office are investigating the shooting. They asked anyone with information to call 763-427-1212.