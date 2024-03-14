Vice President Kamala Harris plans a historic midday stop at Planned Parenthood's St. Paul facility Thursday, part of her campaign-year tour highlighting President Biden's support for reproductive rights.

Harris will tour the clinic that provides health care and sex education for all regardless of whether they have insurance. The clinic's care ranges from education to contraception and medical abortions.

The vice president's office said the visit marks the first by a sitting president or vice president to a reproductive care clinic, according to the Associated Press.

The tour underscores the extent to which Democrats plan to highlight their support for reproductive care in the 2024 presidential election. Her multi-state tour began in January with a speech in the battleground state of Wisconsin. This is her fifth state and sixth stop in the past week.

"During each stop on her tour, Vice President Harris is holding extremists accountable for proposing a national abortion ban, highlighting the harm caused by extreme abortion bans," her office said in an advance statement.

In St. Paul, Harris plans to walk through the facility, speak with staff and hear "how Minnesota has been impacted by extreme abortion bans in other states that threaten women's health, force them to travel out of state to receive care, and criminalize doctors," her office said in a written advance statement.

The vice president also plans to tout how the current administration has "worked to safeguard reproductive freedoms, and highlight how advocates and elected leaders in states like Minnesota have worked to protect reproductive rights since the overturning of Roe v. Wade" in 2022, her office said.

The Minnesota stop comes a week after Biden highlighted reproductive freedom in his State of the Union address. She's also been to Arizona, Nevada, California and Colorado in the past week.

Minnesota has more protections than most. In 2023, the DFL-controlled Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz codified abortion rights in Minnesota and the state has since seen an increase in patients coming from other states for care.

After an Alabama court ruling this year that jeopardized IVF treatments in that state, Walz recently said he wants to move to protect that fertility procedure during the current legislative session. The governor is expected to join Harris at the event.

Harris is also expected to attend a private event after her stop at Planned Parenthood.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.