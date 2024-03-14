The Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Paul has drawn anti-abortion demonstrators for years on a near daily basis. That was no different Thursday, with Vice President Kamala Harris's visit a signal that President Joe Biden's Democratic Party intends to highlight the administration's support of reproductive rights in the 2024 election.

Demonstrators and supporters lining nearby sidewalks numbered about a dozen each. Brian Gibson, director of Pro-Life Ministries, said most demonstrators didn't even know Harris would be visiting Thursday, or only found out a bit earlier. Supporters were mostly people from nearby who had also just learned of the visit.

Scott Pike of Falcon Heights said he's been protesting in front of the clinic for a decade. He demonstrates, he said, because he believes life begins at conception and considers abortion to be murder.

"If I were still in the womb, I would have value," Pike said. "Everything was there to make me who I am today."





Crystal Alan of Kenyon, an hour south of the Twin Cities, also regularly demonstrates in front of the Planned Parenthood. She didn't know Harris would be in town until she got the clinic Thursday for another round of protesting.

"It explained all the cops," Alan said.

Ramsey County deputies and St. Paul police blocked traffic on Vandalia St. between University Ave. and Charles Ave. in front of the clinic. They ordered protesters and onlookers alike to stand on the sidewalk across the street from the facility. Most did, although a man carrying a sign that said "complicit in genocide" kept approaching the clinic as law enforcement officials ordered him away from the building.

Some on hand were just there to catch a glimpse of the VP.

Asha and Scott Rysdahl, who live nearby, came out hoping to catch a glimpse of Harris, noting her status as the first Black and Asian woman to hold the country's second highest political office.

"It's really cool to have a person like that in the White House," said Asha Rysdahl, who is also of Indian descent.

The Rysdahls were two of about a dozen supporters who turned out to Planned Parenthood Thursday morning. About as many protesters, many of whom had already planned to demonstrate against the clinic before they knew Harris would be there, were also present.

Patrick Westerlund and Jessie Rasmussen, who live in St. Paul, were among the crowd with their eyes trained on the clinic hoping for a glimpse of Harris.

"We were excited to show our support for the vice president," Westerlund said.

Star Tribune staff writer Rochelle Olson contributed to this story.



