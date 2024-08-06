Minneapolis riots, Feeding our Future fraud lead list of vulnerabilities for Walz on national ticket

Gov. Tim Walz had been in office for just over a year when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Minnesota and civil unrest engulfed the Twin Cities after the police killing of George Floyd.
Minnesota Republicans frequently criticized Walz’s handling of both crises during his 2022 re-election campaign, but the 60-year-old governor’s decisions will get deeper scrutiny now that he is on the national ticket. Those events, along with concerns about fraud in his administration, are likely targets for former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio.
“I have a record in Minnesota that’s extensive, and I think people will take a look at that and they will make a decision on what they think is best for them,” Walz told reporters recently.
U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, a Republican who represents a suburban Twin Cities district, called Walz an empty suit and launched a line of partisan criticism on social media that will no doubt be repeated in coming weeks.
“He embodies the same disastrous economic, open-borders, and soft-on-crime policies Harris has inflicted on our country the last four years,” Emmer’s post read.
Another issue with Walz is his speaking style. While knowledgeable and willing to defer when he’s not prepared to answer, he knows how to speak in terms average voters can relate to, such as referring to the Trump ticket as weird. In debates, interviews and news conferences, he appears comfortable speaking extemporaneously and from the heart without notes. But he can also provide meandering responses that change direction and amount to word salad.