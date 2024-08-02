How Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz became an unexpected contender for vice president

Two weeks ago, many people outside of Minnesota hadn’t heard of Tim Walz.
The second-term Democratic governor and former congressman had just started to make his way onto the national stage after helping to enact a sweeping progressive agenda in 2023 and making occasional appearances on national television as a surrogate for President Joe Biden’s re-election.
Since Biden’s sudden exit from the race on July 21, Walz is everywhere.
He’s on cable news shows almost daily. His critiques of Republicans have been snipped and replayed thousands of times on social media. He’s posting on X and hosting fundraisers. Gen Z activists are boosting him for the job. He’s done so well that he’s landed on the short list of contenders to run alongside Kamala Harris this fall. His newest fans call it “Walz-mentum.”
“Tim Walz is the mid-western dad we need as VP,” gun safety activist and Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg posted on X.
It’s a swift ascent that few predicted but an opportunity observers say Walz was prepared to seize. He’s leveraged his rural roots and backstory as a veteran, school teacher and red-district congressman who morphed into a progressive governor.