When is someone considered “old” these days?
Joe Biden is old. Now that he’s dropped out of the race, we all can agree Donald Trump is old. Kamala Harris looks youthful. Tim Walz appears oldish, but he’s only about six months older than Harris.
“How can these two people be the same age?” one poster asked on the social media platform X, putting up a side-by-side of a touched-up, softly lit headshot of Harris and a more pedestrian mug of a white-haired, smiling, balding and wrinkled Walz. (He’s 60, she’s 59.)
Our governor, who was announced as Harris’ vice presidential running mate, acknowledges the disparity. The former teacher attributes his graying appearance to having supervised a high school lunchroom for 20 years.
“You do not leave that job with a full head of hair. Trust me,” he posted.
Walz should not be expected to look like Brad Pitt (also 60). But we are living in an era where some of us in middle age or older have no grip on reality about how we should look or how close mortality truly is. Black and foreboding “over the hill” balloons used to be common fare for when we hit our 50th birthday, and rightfully so.