This collective denial of aging can be seen everywhere. Women in their 50s are still rocking long caramel-blond highlights and midriff tops (even though the seemingly geriatric Golden Girls characters of the 1980s were roughly the same age). Although the pressure to discover a fountain of youth for men might be less intense than for women, many are still guzzling protein shakes and receiving testosterone injections to cure low energy. Camera filters on our phones and Zoom present our best, smooth-skinned selves. And who among us over 40 hasn’t discarded the telltale years from our professional résumés?