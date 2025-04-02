12 films to consider at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival

Think of the 44th Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival as like a tapas menu: “One of those, please, and one of those, and one of those. ... ”
In this case, instead of patatas bravas, you’re ordering up an international film, followed by a documentary, followed by a scrappy Minnesota-made independent movie. All are on offer, with highlights including a tribute to two-time Oscar winner Ang Lee, who will speak Sunday afternoon at DeLaSalle High School and whose “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “Brokeback Mountain” will be screened at the Main.
Other high-profile titles include Naomi Watts and Bill Murray in “The Friend” and Jacob Elordi in “On Swift Horses.” It’s always hard to summarize the vast fest lineup, with more than 100 titles from around the world. But I can say that I’ve seen a dozen offerings and there’s not a loser in the bunch. The following screenings are all at the Main, unless noted.
“Acts of Reparation”: I am a huge fan of (white) co-director Macky Alston’s “Family Name,” in which he wondered what it meant that so many Black people in his Alabama hometown shared his last name. “Acts” follows up on that film, in which he discovered his ancestors had enslaved the ancestors of those Black people. In “Acts,” he and Selina Lewis Davidson, a Black filmmaker, are making separate documentaries, both having to do with family secrets and both prominently featuring gravestones. Increasingly, though, the films seem to be in conversation with each other. Davidson’s genealogical digging is fascinating but it’s Alston’s discovery of a secret cemetery that gives the film suspense and emotional resonance. (7 p.m. April 3, Capri, 11:05 a.m. April 5)
“Anxiety Club”: Your mileage will vary on whether you find the comedians in this documentary funny (I mostly didn’t). But the comics — including Marc Maron, Aparna Nancherla and Baron Vaughn — are compelling as they discuss how mental illness may be related to their work. We also meet a couple of therapists who offer strategies that could be helpful, even for people who don’t get up onstage in front of strangers to tell jokes. (7:05 p.m. April 3, 4:20 p.m. April 4)
“By the Stream”: Hong Sang-soo’s latest feels like a classic film festival selection, directed in the mode of the light comedies of a fellow master, France’s Eric Rohmer. Set in autumn in Seoul, with stunning nature often in the background, it’s a wry romance that threatens to spin off in several directions. A 40ish teacher asks her uncle, a once-famous actor, to direct a short play at her school. She introduces him to her boss, who instantly begins hardcore flirting with him. There’s a little drama about the director the uncle is replacing — who left under a cloud of suspicion — but “Stream” mostly hinges on deftly observed behaviors that subtly recalibrate its relationships. (11:30 a.m. April 4, 4:40 p.m. April 8)
“The Flamingo”: This documentary is not about pretty pink birds. It’s not a nature documentary at all, in fact. The subject is Mary Phillips and you could easily picture the 60-something woman serving funeral potatoes in a Lutheran church basement or sorting her blood pressure medication into a days-of-the-week organizer (we actually see her do the latter). But “Flamingo” is about her late-in-life sexual awakening and, specifically, her interest in sadomasochism. Phillips literally lets it all hang out as she shows director Adam Sekuler that she knows her way around a whip. The film is quite frank but also oddly sweet in its insistence that there’s more than one way to conquer loneliness. (9:30 p.m. April 10, 4:45 p.m. April 11)
“The Fun-Raiser”: The Duluth-set comedy goes for a “Schitt’s Creek” vibe with the tale of a low-rent arts high school whose administrators attempt to hold together a fundraising gala that’s constantly on the brink of collapse. Many Twin Cities theater vets, including Jane Froiland and Toussaint Morrison, appear in the beautifully acted, sharply paced comedy of errors. Created by the Minneapolis/Los Angeles-based team of Wyatt McDill and Megan Huber (whose “Hollywood Fringe” was at the 2021 festival), it’s packed with recognizable Duluth not-hotspots and includes this gem of a non sequitur: “She’s only coming to this party on speakerphone.” (7:35 p.m. April 6, 4:30 p.m. April 10)