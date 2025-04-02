12 films to consider at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival

“Magic & Monsters”: Chilling footage of Minneapolis’ Children’s Theatre Company founder John Clark Donahue and moving interviews with survivors of his (and others’) abuse at the theater make this documentary both poignant and infuriating. The archival footage of Donahue is packed with red flags, even if you don’t know about his subsequently revealed behavior — I’m thinking, in particular, of a scene in which he tells an interviewer that young actors don’t always know what they’re capable of, so they must be forced to do things they don’t want to do. The real focus is four survivors, who speak candidly about the cognitive dissonance of a place they loved turning into a place they feared. Says Annie Enneking, who’s still active in Twin Cities theater and music, “Children were being sacrificed for the art and nobody did anything.” Director Norah Shapiro’s film (full disclosure: I’m friends with one of its producers, Elizabeth Foy Larsen) tracks lawsuits and efforts at healing all the way up to the present, although a title card notes that CTC did not cooperate with the making of “Monsters.” (7 p.m. April 7, 4:15 p.m. April 9)