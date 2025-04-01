Things To Do

Critics’ picks: The 16 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 1, 2025 at 11:10AM
Jack White performs Monday and Tuesday at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. (David James Swanson/Big Hassle)

MUSIC

Bob Dylan

With his first home-state gig in six years impending in Mankato, the Hibbing bard kicked off his first show of 2025 last week in Tulsa with a two-set concert heavy on material from 2020’s stellar “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” But he also revisited tunes from seven other albums, embracing such classics as “It Ain’t Me, Babe,” “Desolation Row” and “When I Paint My Masterpiece.” After a four-month break from touring amid the buzz of the biopic “A Complete Unknown,” Dylan returned to the road with a new drummer, Anton Fig, perhaps best known for his work on David Letterman’s talk show, replacing the legendary Jim Keltner. After performing in Minnesota, Dylan will make his debut in Eau Claire, Wis., at a new venue. (8 p.m. Fri., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Mankato, $157 and up, ticketmaster.com and 8 p.m. Sat., Sonnentag Event Center, Eau Claire, $62.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Jack White

Believe every fawning word you heard over last year’s last-minute First Ave show by the former White Stripes frontman and his freewheeling band, who didn’t follow a set list but never missed a beat. They’ve apparently had so much fun they’re coming back around for two nights in a slightly bigger — but still too small — venue on a more formal tour behind last year’s full-throttle LP “No Name.” Resale tickets are all that’s available (for now). Prices for them are not quite as, um, jacked-up as last time; and still a better value than most concerts that charge $200-plus outright. (7:30 p.m. Mon. & Tue., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, resale only, first-avenue.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

The O’Jays

It’s been a long train running for the O’Jays, the hitmaking R&B trio founded in 1958 in Canton, Ohio. On their farewell tour, original member Walter Williams is leading the “Love Train” to the Twin Cities for one last show. Frontman Eddie Levert, an original member, is temporarily off the road, replaced by Nick Davis; Eric Nolan Grant joined in 1995. These Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will “Give the People What They Want” with such gems as “Back Stabbers,” “Use Ta Be My Girl” and “For the Love of Money.” (8 p.m. Sat., Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, $49-$199, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

The Suburbs

Thirty-two years after recording their “final” concerts there for the album “Viva! Suburbs! Live at First Avenue,” the Twin Cities’ artiest party band is returning to the Mainroom to not only celebrate their pleasantly surprising longevity but also the continued vibrancy of the venue itself. The show was booked to mark the club’s 55th anniversary, timed to the April 4, 1970, opening date with Joe Cocker’s “Mad Dogs & Englishmen” tour. It also happens to be the ‘Burbs’ first hometown show since the January death of former guitarist/singer Beej Chaney, a sad occasion that also will be marked amid the band’s usual joyous set. Black Widows open. (8 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $40, axs.com)

C.R.

Shemekia Copeland

Last year’s Grammy-nominated “Blame It on Eve” lacks the social and political commentary of Copeland’s previous three albums, but it’s no less impactful. The New York City powerhouse brings the blues in different flavors, including her father Johnny Copeland’s gutbucket “Down on Bended Knee,” the chillin’ boogie “Tough Mother,” the gospelly Stevie Wonder fave “Heaven Help Us All” and the slow struttin’ “Wine O’Clock.” On her 12th album, Copeland was joined by such guests as Charlie Hunter and Luther Dickinson on guitar, Jerry Douglas on dobro and Alejandro Escovedo on vocals. After headlining last year at the Bayfront Blues Festival in Duluth, Copeland returns to her familiar downtown Minneapolis haunt. (7 p.m. Sat., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $45-$55, dakotacooks.com)

J.B.

The Hard Quartet

An indie-rock supergroup on paper, this playful and noisy foursome sounds more like a fully bonded band of brothers on record. Stephen Malkmus of Pavement, Matt Sweeney of Chavez and the Cairo Gang’s Emmett Kelly trade off on vocals and guitars while Dirty Three and Cat Power drummer Jim White steers the ship. Their self-titled debut album for Matador Records was a sleeper hit of 2024, offering various echoes of Yo La Tengo, Big Star and lots of other bands that record store clerks adore. Their Twin Cities debut features Chicago’s Sharp Pins as an opener. (8 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $40, axs.com)

C.R.

Border CrosSing

The local choir known for exploring intersections between Latin American music and the Western European classical tradition will perform a potentially powerful epic. Brilliant Argentine composer Osvaldo Golijov wrote “Oceana” in 1996, inspired by the cantatas of J.S. Bach. It both celebrates the world’s oceans and laments their possible demise while setting texts by the masterful Chilean poet Pablo Neruda. Ahmed Anzaldúa conducts two choirs, an orchestra, two guitars and a vocal soloist on a program that also features a Bach cantata and motets by both Bach and Golijov. (8 p.m. Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $5-$100, 651-224-4222 or ordway.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Chamber Music Society of Minnesota

Farewell, Paul Schoenfield. The renowned composer died in April 2024, leaving behind pieces like his infectious “Café Music,” inspired by his tenure as the pianist at Murray’s Steakhouse in downtown Minneapolis. He also was a founding member of the Chamber Music Society of Minnesota, which will perform six of his “Niguns” (including “Cafe Music”), performed by Schoenfield’s old recital partner, Young-Nam Kim, and his fellow violinist daughter, Ariana Kim, violist Sally Chisholm, the Minnesota Orchestra’s principal cellist, Anthony Ross, pianist Mary Jo Gothmann and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s principal clarinetist, Sang Yoon Kim. (4 p.m. Sun., Sundin Music Hall, 1531 Hewitt Av., St. Paul, $20-$25, students free, chambermusicmn.org)

R.H.

THEATER

‘Fun Home’

Composer Jeanine Tesori and book-writer and lyricist Lisa Kron made history in 2015 when they became the first all-female writing team to win a best musical Tony. And it was for this musical adaptation of Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel that also broke ground by centering a lesbian protagonist struggling with family and identity. Addie Gorlin-Han directs this Theater Latté Da production headlined by Sara Masterson, Ann Michels and Shad Hanley. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends May 4. Ritz Theater, 345 13th Av. NE., Mpls. $41.75-$95.75. 612-339-3003, latteda.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

‘Rhinoceros’

Pangea World Theater actually staged this absurdist classic by Eugène Ionesco decades ago but is reviving it after taking the temperature of the times. The three-act plot revolves around mass devolution as people suddenly turn into horned animals. Dipankar Mukherjee directs and Sandra Agustin choreographs a cast that includes Ernest Briggs, Kirby Bennett and Julie Ann Nevill. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun. Ends April 19. Pick-your-price. Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls. pangeaworldtheater.org)

R.P.

DANCE

‘Broadway Dancin’’

Collide Theatrical is bringing back its popular dance showcase from such Broadway hits as “West Side Story,” “Carousel,” “Pippin,” “Chicago” and “Moulin Rouge.” The show sold out its limited run last year, appealing to people who love musicals and have an especial affinity for showstopping dance numbers. With nine dancers, it’s a taste of New York coming to the North Loop. (Preview 7 p.m. Fri. Opens 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., through April 13, Luminary Art Center, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls. $35-$48, 651-395-7903, ext. 1, collidetheatrical.org)

SHEILA REGAN

FILM

Minneapolis/St. Paul International Film Festival

Spring’s annual takeover of Minneapolis’ Main Cinema is back, with a dizzying array of programs. Special events include a conversation with two-time Oscar winner Ang Lee (“Brokeback Mountain” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” both of which will be screened) and an opening-night party after the April 2 screening of “Free Leonard Peltier.” Among the many dozens of titles in this year’s festival are “The Friend” with Naomi Watts and Bill Murray and “On Swift Horses,” starring Jacob Elordi. (Through April 13, Main Cinema, 115 SE. Main St., Mpls., $17 general admission/passes available, mspfilm.org)

CHRIS HEWITT

ART

‘see through love’

The University of Minnesota’s 2025 Masters of Fine Arts thesis show includes work by seven graduating artists. This year’s theme is “see through love,” and with it the cohort reflects on their love and appreciation for one another and the world. Ends April 19. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., Regis Center for Art East, 405 21st Av. S., Mpls., free, cla.umn.edu or 612-624-7530)

ALICIA ELER

Art & mental health

More than 65 artists contribute work that asks the viewer to pause and consider the struggles of mental health. Whether it’s the emotions that surround mental health issues, or the stigma about it in the first place, this exhibition considers how people who have been directly or indirectly affected rise above it all. Opening reception April 3, 5-8 p.m. at ArtReach St. Croix. Exhibition on view in two locations. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat., ArtReach St. Croix, 224 N. 4th St., Stillwater, free. Ends May 10. Second location info: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sat. & Sun., Washington County Historic Courthouse, 101 Pine St. W., Stillwater, free. Ends May 11. artreachstcroix.org or 651-439-1465)

A.E.

FAMILY

StoryFest

Who doesn’t love a good story? The arts center in Bloomington will host a full day of small and tall tales, open mics, performances and workshops for all ages. For the kiddos, a youth and family story concert features storytellers J. Emily Peabody, Dan Gruhlke, Nicholas Pawlowski, Phuoc Tran and Brotha Ase. There will be workshops on creativity and personal narratives. Story and poetry performances are sprinkled into the schedule, as well. For the finale, adults can enjoy an evening of stories hosted by Laura Packer and music by Mari Harris. Tellers include Howard Lieberman, Tseganesh Selameab, Jim May and Jim Stowell. (10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington. storyartsmn.org)

MELISSA WALKER

