Critics’ picks: The 16 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

With his first home-state gig in six years impending in Mankato, the Hibbing bard kicked off his first show of 2025 last week in Tulsa with a two-set concert heavy on material from 2020’s stellar “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” But he also revisited tunes from seven other albums, embracing such classics as “It Ain’t Me, Babe,” “Desolation Row” and “When I Paint My Masterpiece.” After a four-month break from touring amid the buzz of the biopic “A Complete Unknown,” Dylan returned to the road with a new drummer, Anton Fig, perhaps best known for his work on David Letterman’s talk show, replacing the legendary Jim Keltner. After performing in Minnesota, Dylan will make his debut in Eau Claire, Wis., at a new venue. (8 p.m. Fri., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Mankato, $157 and up, ticketmaster.com and 8 p.m. Sat., Sonnentag Event Center, Eau Claire, $62.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)