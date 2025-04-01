Critics’ picks: The 16 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

MUSIC
Bob Dylan
With his first home-state gig in six years impending in Mankato, the Hibbing bard kicked off his first show of 2025 last week in Tulsa with a two-set concert heavy on material from 2020’s stellar “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” But he also revisited tunes from seven other albums, embracing such classics as “It Ain’t Me, Babe,” “Desolation Row” and “When I Paint My Masterpiece.” After a four-month break from touring amid the buzz of the biopic “A Complete Unknown,” Dylan returned to the road with a new drummer, Anton Fig, perhaps best known for his work on David Letterman’s talk show, replacing the legendary Jim Keltner. After performing in Minnesota, Dylan will make his debut in Eau Claire, Wis., at a new venue. (8 p.m. Fri., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Mankato, $157 and up, ticketmaster.com and 8 p.m. Sat., Sonnentag Event Center, Eau Claire, $62.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Jack White
Believe every fawning word you heard over last year’s last-minute First Ave show by the former White Stripes frontman and his freewheeling band, who didn’t follow a set list but never missed a beat. They’ve apparently had so much fun they’re coming back around for two nights in a slightly bigger — but still too small — venue on a more formal tour behind last year’s full-throttle LP “No Name.” Resale tickets are all that’s available (for now). Prices for them are not quite as, um, jacked-up as last time; and still a better value than most concerts that charge $200-plus outright. (7:30 p.m. Mon. & Tue., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, resale only, first-avenue.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
The O’Jays
It’s been a long train running for the O’Jays, the hitmaking R&B trio founded in 1958 in Canton, Ohio. On their farewell tour, original member Walter Williams is leading the “Love Train” to the Twin Cities for one last show. Frontman Eddie Levert, an original member, is temporarily off the road, replaced by Nick Davis; Eric Nolan Grant joined in 1995. These Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will “Give the People What They Want” with such gems as “Back Stabbers,” “Use Ta Be My Girl” and “For the Love of Money.” (8 p.m. Sat., Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, $49-$199, ticketmaster.com)
J.B.
The Suburbs
Thirty-two years after recording their “final” concerts there for the album “Viva! Suburbs! Live at First Avenue,” the Twin Cities’ artiest party band is returning to the Mainroom to not only celebrate their pleasantly surprising longevity but also the continued vibrancy of the venue itself. The show was booked to mark the club’s 55th anniversary, timed to the April 4, 1970, opening date with Joe Cocker’s “Mad Dogs & Englishmen” tour. It also happens to be the ‘Burbs’ first hometown show since the January death of former guitarist/singer Beej Chaney, a sad occasion that also will be marked amid the band’s usual joyous set. Black Widows open. (8 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $40, axs.com)
C.R.