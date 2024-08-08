Fact check: Walz retired from Army National Guard after 24 years to run for Congress

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has renewed an attack on Gov. Tim Walz’s military record that that his GOP opponent wielded against him during the 2022 gubernatorial campaign.
Vance accused Walz of “stolen valor” for retiring from the military before his regiment deployed to Iraq.
The Ohio senator pitted his service against the governor’s on Wednesday in Michigan, saying that he had served honorably in Iraq with the U.S. Marine Corps. Vance, former President Donald Trump’s running mate, was deployed in public affairs as a correspondent. Neither Vance nor Walz saw combat.
“When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, you know what he did? He dropped out of the Army and allowed his unit to go without him, a fact that he’s been criticized for aggressively by a lot of the people he served. I think it’s shameful,” said Vance, who was on active duty from 2003 to 2007, including deployment to Iraq in 2005 and 2006.
The second-term Minnesota governor and running mate to Vice President Kamala Harris retired from the Army National Guard as a command sergeant major in May 2005 to run for Congress in the First District in southeastern Minnesota. In November 2006, Walz defeated GOP incumbent Rep. Gil Gutknecht.
When Walz retired
The timeline is clear: Walz submitted his guard retirement papers in May 2005. The unit’s first call-up notice came in July 2005 and the regiment deployed in March 2006.