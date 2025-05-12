Order up: Olive oil cake is the retro dessert that’s making a comeback

The Paris buvette-style restaurant is all about the details, from sparklings on the drink list to oysters, pommes frites, le burgers and duck confit on the food menu. Dessert offerings include a citrus olive oil cake ($14) accented with dollops of lemon curd that’s so pretty and elegant you almost don’t want to mess it up by sticking a fork into it. But then that first bite of bright flavors, which includes candied orange peel, is so delicious that it makes you forget about that debate in your head as you decide you’re all in.