Longtime restaurateur Randy Norman reimagining Rondo’s Golden Thyme

Golden Thyme in St. Paul’s historic Rondo community will relaunch this week as two eateries led by longtime Twin Cities restaurateur Randy Norman.
Founders Mychael and Stephanie Wright retired in 2023 and turned the Golden Thyme keys over to the Rondo Community Land Trust. As recently as last year, plans called for a new full-service restaurant guided by celebrity chef Justin Sutherland.
But after therestaurateur and “Top Chef” contestant pleaded guilty to making violent threats with a gun during a domestic dispute nearly a year ago, the land trust went back to the drawing board.
On Tuesday, Norman — think Om, Norman’s steakhouse, Seven Sushi and Bellanotte — will join St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Mikeya Griffin, executive director of the land trust, to officially announce the details.
“We are so excited,” said Griffin from the Rondo land trust. “We have wanted to ensure that we forwarded Mychael and Stephanie’s legacy and that we didn’t close down a much beloved community anchor.”
The Golden Thyme Restaurant and Bar at the original 934 Selby Ave. location will change things up significantly from its first birthing.
This time around, the restaurant will serve elevated southern cuisine to an afternoon and night-time crowd. Added will be a bar and eventually live music and Sunday brunch, Griffin said.
The second part of the plan, Golden Thyme Coffee Cafe at 856 Selby Ave., another property owned by the trust, will serve coffee, sandwiches and soup, and also act as a community gathering space and small business incubator.