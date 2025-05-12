Look for this Minnesota eighth-grader in a comedy-horror film this fall

SAUK RAPIDS, MINN. – Fourteen-year-old Hudson Behling had played a few roles in community theater — Wilbur the pig in “Charlotte’s Web” and Kristoff in “Frozen.” But he wanted real roles.
“When I was cast as a monkey in ‘Madagascar’ when I was 11, I thought I’d had enough of that.
“So I literally searched ‘Netflix auditions,’” he said.
Now, Hudson, an eighth-grader at Sauk Rapids Middle School, is awaiting his big-screen debut in the horror flick “Altar,” an A24 Films production in which he stars opposite January Jones (“Mad Men”), David Krumholtz (“Oppenheimer”) and Kyle MacLachlan (“Fallout”).
The film “follows the summer of a young boy [Gary, Hudson’s character], forced to grow up faster than he ever imagined,” according to initial reports in Variety. The action is set in small-town Michigan, though filming took place in Winnipeg.
So how did a boy with minimal acting experience wind up with a Hollywood agent and possibly the chance of a lifetime? His mother credits the teenager’s drive.
“Hudson was very motivated, and that made a lot of difference because, as a mom, you hear ‘I want to do this,’ and you’re never sure what’s going to stick,” said Kari Behling, who works as nursing manager at Sartell Pediatrics while raising Hudson and his 17-year-old brother, Hunter. Her husband, Josh, the boys’ father, died when Hudson was 3.
“His dad loved Chris Farley, and I think Hudson has some of that same funniness in him,” she said. “He was persistent about wanting to be an actor.”