Minnesotans find beautiful views, food and fun on trip to New Orleans via train

Something about train travel appeals to me.
Maybe it’s the more relaxed pace than going by air. Or maybe it’s the comfort of wider seats with greater legroom. Or the chance to get up and wander around.
On trips to Italy, Ireland and Norway, traveling by train has been overwhelmingly pleasant.
It appeals to our friends, too. So, when eight of us started talking about our next group vacation, we decided on a trip aboard Amtrak. But where to go?
Having taken Amtrak’s Empire Builder to Chicago years ago — a ride that took about seven hours each way — we decided we wanted to branch out a little more.
We settled on New Orleans, an old city of European flair and great cuisine that a few of us had visited before. The journey of nearly 900 miles would take another 19-plus hours from Chicago, but it was hard to beat the price.
Since a couple of our group were retirement age, we got a senior group deal. Our round-trip coach seats on the Empire Builder cost less than $160 per person. We figured we could endure an overnight since we’d done it on a plane before. We booked for the third week of March.
And, for the most part, it was fine.