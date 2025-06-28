Twin Cities suburbs facing pressure to build apartments focus on senior housing

Suburbs across the Twin Cities have approved thousands of new apartments in recent years — something regional planners see as a key to solving the metro area’s affordable housing crunch.
But many of those new apartments and condos were only available for senior citizens, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune analysis of data compiled by the Metropolitan Council. In some cities, including Arden Hills and Excelsior, all or nearly all of the apartments built between 2009 and 2023 were designed for people age 55 or older.
The influx of senior living facilities across the metro area, some earmarked as affordable and others not, came as baby boomers aged and the government offered incentives for developers looking to cater to their evolving needs. But it also reflects the reality that, in communities where officials faced pressure to increase their housing density, some neighbors said they’d prefer to live near retirees.
“Senior housing has long been the ‘acceptable’ version of affordable housing,” Ed Goetz, the director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Urban and Regional Affairs, said in an email. “Given the basic level of opposition to affordable housing, the fact that a development is limited to seniors dramatically increases the likelihood of approval.”
The Met Council has been pushing suburbs to increase their density as a way to add affordable housing and maximize efficiency of utilities, like sewer and water.
But it doesn’t tell cities how to meet those goals or how much new housing should cater to senior citizens versus younger residents. And developers and government agencies sometimes view seniors, who may be downsizing, as a safer financial bet, as well.
Anne Mavity, the executive director of the Minnesota Housing Partnership, said the cities need affordable senior housing, but they need housing for younger people, too.
“I always say, we need more housing of every kind in every corner of the state,” she said.