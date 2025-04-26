These Twin Cities suburbs are seeing a surge in senior citizens

Apartments, condos and assisted-living facilities dominate the small city of Lilydale, along the bluffs of the Mississippi River in Dakota County.
“We’ve kind of always attracted older people, people that are nearing retirement,” City Administrator Mary Tollefson said.
But even city leaders can’t help but notice the influx of older adults: The majority of Lilydale residents are 65 or older.
Lilydale offers an extreme example of a demographic shift happening across Minnesota and the nation as baby boomers age and their needs change, prompting cities to rethink their services.
“Statewide, the older adult population is aging very rapidly between 2010 and 2030,” said Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower. “But different communities age at different rates.”
A Minnesota Star Tribune analysis of data from the Metropolitan Council and U.S. Census Bureau shows that some Twin Cities suburbs are seeing a larger surge in senior citizens than others. The urban core and innermost suburbs haven’t aged as much over the past 30 years as many second-ring, farther-flung suburbs have.
In Lilydale, nearly 7 out of every 10 residents are 65 or older. In Minnetonka, almost 1 in 4 residents are seniors. And, even in Apple Valley, a city that is growing overall, older adults make up a growing segment of the population.
“We called it the ‘silver tsunami’ at one point,” said Julie Wischnack, community development director in Minnetonka. “We knew this was going to happen.”