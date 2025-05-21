The first game began Monday, with Bailey Ober on the mound, but was cut short after three innings by rain with Minnesota leading 2-1. Clemens was on the bench for Monday’s portion; the Twins were fortunate to use him in the conclusion. In four plate appearances, Clemens tripled, laid down a sacrifice bunt that set up an eighth-inning run, then contributed the third walk-off hit of his career in the ninth.