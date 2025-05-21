Kody Clemens didn’t hit a heroic home run Wednesday afternoon. Turns out, line drives to center field work just as well.
Clemens gave the Twins the fourth-inning lead with a liner that Nolan Jones turned into an RBI triple, then lined one past Angel Martínez in the ninth, leading the Twins to their 14th win in 15 games, 6-5 over the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field.
The teams are playing a regularly scheduled game as well Wednesday.
The first game began Monday, with Bailey Ober on the mound, but was cut short after three innings by rain with Minnesota leading 2-1. Clemens was on the bench for Monday’s portion; the Twins were fortunate to use him in the conclusion. In four plate appearances, Clemens tripled, laid down a sacrifice bunt that set up an eighth-inning run, then contributed the third walk-off hit of his career in the ninth.
With one out in the ninth, Ty France was hit by a pitch from Guardians reliever Cade Smith. It was the seventh time France has been hit this season, tying him for the AL lead.
Jonah Bride, like Clemens a midseason emergency acquisition, then contributed his third hit of the game, a single that moved France to second base. After getting ahead 3-0, Clemens fouled off a fastball, then drilled the next one from Smith over Martínez’s glove for the game-winner.
The Twins only needed Clemens’ heroics because their starter-turned-reliever turned in a better “relief” appearance than the team’s actual closer.
Joe Ryan allowed three runs over five-plus innings, technically the first relief appearance of his major league career. He surrendered a solo home run to former teammate Carlos Santana two batters into his day, then shut down the Guardians on only one more hit, an infield single, until the ninth.