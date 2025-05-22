Carlos Correa appears ready to return to Twins lineup

It appears one of the Twins’ concussion victims, probably Carlos Correa, is ready to return to the lineup.
The Twins on Thursday optioned utility infielder Ryan Fitzgerald back to Class AAA St. Paul, opening a roster spot on the major-league roster. The only position players on the injured list close to returning are Byron Buxton and Correa, sidelined since their collision in Baltimore one week ago. And head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said Wednesday that Correa, whose symptoms have disappeared, was closer to returning.
Optioning Fitzgerald, an infielder who went 0-for-3 with the Twins this week, indicates that it’s an infielder who is returning, though the Twins will wait until Friday, when the Royals arrive for a three-game series, to announce the corresponding move.
Another infielder, Mickey Gasper, served as the 27th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader, but he did not appear in either game and was returned to St. Paul afterward.
Twins vs. Kansas City Royals
THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD
All games on Twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Friday, 7:10 p.m.: LHP Noah Cameron (1-1, 0.71 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (4-2, 2.40)
Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Michael Wacha (3-4, 2.86 ERA) vs. RHP Zebby Matthews (0-1, 12.00)