Carlos Correa appears ready to return to Twins lineup

The Royals (28-23) continue their six-game road trip after winning two of three from the Giants in San Francisco. The Royals won the series finale, 8-4, on Wednesday and are tied with the Twins for second place in the A.L. Central. ... The Royals won three of four games from the Twins April 7-10 in Kansas City. ... The Royals have scored four runs or fewer in 42 of their 51 games. That is the second most in MLB. Only Pittsburgh (44) has more. The Royals are 19-23 when scoring four or fewer runs. The Royals scored four or fewer runs in each of the four games against the Twins last month. Two of the wins were by one run and one was by two runs. The Royals are 13-7 in day games and have the second-best staff ERA (3.03) in MLB.