Twins

Carlos Correa appears ready to return to Twins lineup

The team optioned Ryan Fitzgerald to the minor leagues, opening up a spot for an infielder in advance of a series against the Royals.

By Phil Miller and

Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 22, 2025 at 5:23PM
Carlos Correa was an All-Star at shortstop for the Twins last season. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It appears one of the Twins’ concussion victims, probably Carlos Correa, is ready to return to the lineup.

The Twins on Thursday optioned utility infielder Ryan Fitzgerald back to Class AAA St. Paul, opening a roster spot on the major-league roster. The only position players on the injured list close to returning are Byron Buxton and Correa, sidelined since their collision in Baltimore one week ago. And head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said Wednesday that Correa, whose symptoms have disappeared, was closer to returning.

Optioning Fitzgerald, an infielder who went 0-for-3 with the Twins this week, indicates that it’s an infielder who is returning, though the Twins will wait until Friday, when the Royals arrive for a three-game series, to announce the corresponding move.

Another infielder, Mickey Gasper, served as the 27th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader, but he did not appear in either game and was returned to St. Paul afterward.

Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on Twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: LHP Noah Cameron (1-1, 0.71 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (4-2, 2.40)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Michael Wacha (3-4, 2.86 ERA) vs. RHP Zebby Matthews (0-1, 12.00)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: LHP Kris Bubic (5-2, 2.47 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.68)

KANSAS CITY UPDATE

The Royals (28-23) continue their six-game road trip after winning two of three from the Giants in San Francisco. The Royals won the series finale, 8-4, on Wednesday and are tied with the Twins for second place in the A.L. Central. ... The Royals won three of four games from the Twins April 7-10 in Kansas City. ... The Royals have scored four runs or fewer in 42 of their 51 games. That is the second most in MLB. Only Pittsburgh (44) has more. The Royals are 19-23 when scoring four or fewer runs. The Royals scored four or fewer runs in each of the four games against the Twins last month. Two of the wins were by one run and one was by two runs. The Royals are 13-7 in day games and have the second-best staff ERA (3.03) in MLB.

Related Coverage

Twins

Twins split unique 'doubleheader' with Guardians

Twins

Twins’ Correa is ‘heading in the right direction’ after a concussion

Twins

Twins' Royce Lewis heating up offensively after slow start

St. Paul

One man’s quest to mark a historic St. Paul ballpark

3B Maikel Garcia is hitting .315 with five home runs and 22 RBI and SS Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .305 with 5 home runs and 28 RBI. ... The Royals placed starting pitchers Cole Ragans (left groin strain) and Seth Lugo (finger strain on pitching hand) on the injured list on May 17. Cameron and LHP Evan Sisk were recalled from Triple-A to replace Ragans and Lugo. Cameron, a rookie, has allowed just one earned run in 12⅔ innings in two starts.

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (27-22) are 16-7 at home after having a 10-game winning streak at Target Field ended in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Cleveland. ... The Twins are 20-7 since April 22. The Royals and Detroit each have 19 victories in that span. ... The Twins are 9-11 against A.L. Central teams this season. In the first series with the Royals, Joe Ryan pitched seven shutout innings in the Twins’ only victory — 4-0 on April 9. ... The Twins are 3-3 against left-handed starters.

LHP Danny Coulombe (left forearm muscle strain) was placed on injured list on Sunday, retroactive to May 15. ... OF Matt Wallner (hamstring) began a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Saints in St. Paul on Thursday. ... Rookie IF Luke Keaschall (nondisplaced fracture of his right forearm) is out.

about the writers

about the writers

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

See Moreicon

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Carlos Correa appears ready to return to Twins lineup

card image

The team optioned Ryan Fitzgerald to the minor leagues, opening up a spot for an infielder in advance of a series against the Royals.

Twins

Twins split unique 'doubleheader' with Guardians

card image

Twins

Twins’ Correa is ‘heading in the right direction’ after a concussion

card image