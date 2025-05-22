Carlos Correa completed a workout before Wednesday’s doubleheader, including some running in the Target Field outfield. It’s a good indication that the Twins shortstop is recovering well from the concussion that has sidelined him since last Thursday.
“The concussion-type symptoms he was having — those are basically all completely gone,” including headaches, blurred vision, drowsiness and fatigue, Twins head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said. “So, we’re kind of heading in the right direction.”
Correa took batting practice in the indoor cage, fielded some ground balls and is within a day or two of beginning MLB’s process of reinstatement, which includes a neurological “impact test” that evaluates cognitive abilities and eye movements, among other factors. The results are compared to baseline tests taken before the players reach the major leagues.
Correa and Byron Buxton are both on MLB’s seven-day concussion list after they collided in the outfield in Baltimore while chasing Cedric Mullins’ shallow fly ball. Correa seemed more affected by the impact initially, but Buxton’s history of concussions has slowed his recovery.
“Byron is a little bit behind Carlos,” Paparesta said. “Any time you’ve had a previous concussion, you’re a little bit more susceptible to another, or to worse symptoms.”
Buxton is also susceptible to migraine headaches, which makes identifying symptoms more difficult.
“You can get a little cloudiness — ‘Do I have a migraine, or do I have a headache from my concussion?’ “ Paparesta said. “So, there was a little bit of just trying to figure that out. Be smart about making sure we weren’t pushing him to the [injured list] if it was just his migraine. And we determined it was symptoms from his concussion, so it was best to place him on the IL.”
Still, Buxton is beginning to take batting practice, too, while being evaluated daily.