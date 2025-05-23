Twins

Twins reinstate Carlos Correa from injured list ahead of Kansas City series

Correa was injured in a collision with center fielder Byron Buxton, who remains sidelined.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 23, 2025 at 3:59PM
Carlos Correa during spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 17. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa was reinstated from the injured list today ahead of the team’s three-game series with the Royals.

Correa collided with center fielder Byron Buxton during a game in Baltimore on May 15, and both players went on the concussion injured list as a result. Buxton remains sidelined.

Infielder Ryan Fitzgerald was sent to Class AAA St. Paul on Thursday to make room for Correa.

Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on Twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Today, 7:10 p.m.: LHP Noah Cameron (1-1, 0.71 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (4-2, 2.40)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Michael Wacha (3-4, 2.86 ERA) vs. RHP Zebby Matthews (0-1, 12.00)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: LHP Kris Bubic (5-2, 2.47 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.68)

KANSAS CITY UPDATE

The Royals (28-23) continue their six-game road trip after winning two of three from the Giants in San Francisco. The Royals won the series finale, 8-4, on Wednesday and are tied with the Twins for second place in the A.L. Central. ... The Royals won three of four games from the Twins April 7-10 in Kansas City.

The Royals have scored four runs or fewer in 42 of their 51 games. That is the second most in MLB. Only Pittsburgh (44) has more. The Royals are 19-23 when scoring four or fewer runs. The Royals scored four or fewer runs in each of the four games against the Twins last month. Two of the wins were by one run and one was by two runs. The Royals are 13-7 in day games and have the second-best staff ERA (3.03) in MLB.

3B Maikel Garcia is hitting .315 with five home runs and 22 RBI and SS Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .305 with 5 home runs and 28 RBI. ... The Royals placed starting pitchers Cole Ragans (left groin strain) and Seth Lugo (finger strain on pitching hand) on the injured list on May 17. Cameron and LHP Evan Sisk were recalled from Triple-A to replace Ragans and Lugo. Cameron, a rookie, has allowed just one earned run in 12⅔ innings in two starts.

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (27-22) are 16-7 at home after having a 10-game winning streak at Target Field ended in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Cleveland. ... The Twins are 20-7 since April 22. The Royals and Detroit each have 19 victories in that span. ... The Twins are 9-11 against A.L. Central teams this season. In the first series with the Royals, Joe Ryan pitched seven shutout innings in the Twins’ only victory — 4-0 on April 9. ... The Twins are 3-3 against left-handed starters.

LHP Danny Coulombe (left forearm muscle strain) was placed on injured list on Sunday, retroactive to May 15. ... OF Matt Wallner (hamstring) began a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Saints in St. Paul on Thursday and homered twice in the first game of a doubleheader. ... Rookie IF Luke Keaschall (nondisplaced fracture of his right forearm) is out.

