Twins reinstate Carlos Correa from injured list ahead of Kansas City series

The Royals (28-23) continue their six-game road trip after winning two of three from the Giants in San Francisco. The Royals won the series finale, 8-4, on Wednesday and are tied with the Twins for second place in the A.L. Central. ... The Royals won three of four games from the Twins April 7-10 in Kansas City.
The Royals have scored four runs or fewer in 42 of their 51 games. That is the second most in MLB. Only Pittsburgh (44) has more. The Royals are 19-23 when scoring four or fewer runs. The Royals scored four or fewer runs in each of the four games against the Twins last month. Two of the wins were by one run and one was by two runs. The Royals are 13-7 in day games and have the second-best staff ERA (3.03) in MLB.
3B Maikel Garcia is hitting .315 with five home runs and 22 RBI and SS Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .305 with 5 home runs and 28 RBI. ... The Royals placed starting pitchers Cole Ragans (left groin strain) and Seth Lugo (finger strain on pitching hand) on the injured list on May 17. Cameron and LHP Evan Sisk were recalled from Triple-A to replace Ragans and Lugo. Cameron, a rookie, has allowed just one earned run in 12⅔ innings in two starts.
The Twins (27-22) are 16-7 at home after having a 10-game winning streak at Target Field ended in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Cleveland. ... The Twins are 20-7 since April 22. The Royals and Detroit each have 19 victories in that span. ... The Twins are 9-11 against A.L. Central teams this season. In the first series with the Royals, Joe Ryan pitched seven shutout innings in the Twins’ only victory — 4-0 on April 9. ... The Twins are 3-3 against left-handed starters.