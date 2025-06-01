Twins let another ninth-inning rally go to waste, lose to Mariners on walk-off single

SEATTLE – Parting is such sweet sorrow for the Twins lately. Well, sorrow.
Julio Rodriguez led off the ninth inning with an infield single off Griffin Jax, stole second and moved to third when Ryan Jeffers’ throw sailed into center field, and scored on Randy Arozarena’s ground ball through a drawn-in infield, handing the Twins a bitter 2-1 loss at T-Mobile Park.
The loss, the Twins’ second in three extra-inning games here this weekend and fifth in seven games, marks the fifth consecutive series to end with a defeat, and the reason is always the same: the Twins have scored five total runs in those five losses.
Speaking of always the same, Cal Raleigh homered off Chris Paddack in the seventh inning to provide the game’s first run. Raleigh hit four home runs in the three weekend games, and passed the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani to become the major league home run leader with 23 on the year.
Besides that one bad pitch, a curveball that turned into only the second home run he had given up in 38 innings, Paddack was exceptional. The righthander gave up only four hits and one walk while striking out 10. He threw 110 pitches over eight innings, the longest outing of his career.
But Paddack gets so little help from his teammates — the loss was the Twins’ third in a row in games started by him, though he has given up only five runs in those three games.
This time, the Twins went just 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position, stranding Trevor Larnach on third base in the third inning and Brooks Lee on second in the eighth, with Carlos Correa striking out on a foul tip after a spirited seven-pitch battle with reliever Matt Brash.
They finally broke through in the ninth inning against Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz. Kody Clemens walked, Ty France grounded a single to left, both runners advanced on a wild pitch and Harrison Bader hit a sacrifice fly to center, deep enough for Clemens to score the tying run.