Carlos Correa, Rocco Baldelli ejected before Twins fall to Mariners in another wild extra-inning game in Seattle

SEATTLE — Late-inning rallies — and close plays at the plate — go both ways, it turns out.
One day after the Twins, an out away from a lopsided loss, pulled off a miraculous victory, the Mariners handed the Twins an early three-run lead, then came back to disappoint them.
Rookie Cole Young, making his major league debut, hit a two-out chopper in the 11th inning to ex-Mariner Ty France at first base. France’s throw to Ryan Jeffers was a split-second too late to get Miles Mastrobuoni at the plate, and Seattle walked away with a 5-4 victory at T-Mobile Park.
The game-winner came an inning after Matt Wallner was thrown out at the plate while trying to score from second base on Kody Clemens’ single to center field. And it spoiled what had appeared to be a huge welcome back party for the outfielder, who missed seven weeks because of a hamstring strain.
Rocco Baldelli was so excited to have Wallner and his .847 OPS back in the Twins lineup, he said “it literally was exciting to scribble his name on the card.”
Imagine the thrill he received when Wallner actually stepped into the batter’s box.
Wallner watched four pitches go by from Mariners righthander Bryce Miller, all of them outside the strike zone but one called a strike. And on the fifth pitch, Wallner announced his return.
The 94-mph fastball landed two rows deep in the right-field stands, staking Minnesota to a quick 2-0 lead. When Willi Castro followed with a single, stole second and scored on Byron Buxton’s single, the lead was three.