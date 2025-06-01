The Latest

Carlos Correa, Rocco Baldelli ejected before Twins fall to Mariners in another wild extra-inning game in Seattle

The game featured a 10-minute delay for a fire alarm, the first ejection of Carlos Correa’s career, another ninth-inning comeback for the Twins and two extra-inning hits that failed to produce a run.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 1, 2025 at 3:35AM
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, center, argues with home plate umpire Austin Jones, left, as shortstop Carlos Correa, second from right, is held back by third base coach Tommy Watkins during the seventh inning Saturday night in Seattle. (Ryan Sun)

SEATTLE — Late-inning rallies — and close plays at the plate — go both ways, it turns out.

One day after the Twins, an out away from a lopsided loss, pulled off a miraculous victory, the Mariners handed the Twins an early three-run lead, then came back to disappoint them.

Rookie Cole Young, making his major league debut, hit a two-out chopper in the 11th inning to ex-Mariner Ty France at first base. France’s throw to Ryan Jeffers was a split-second too late to get Miles Mastrobuoni at the plate, and Seattle walked away with a 5-4 victory at T-Mobile Park.

The game-winner came an inning after Matt Wallner was thrown out at the plate while trying to score from second base on Kody Clemens’ single to center field. And it spoiled what had appeared to be a huge welcome back party for the outfielder, who missed seven weeks because of a hamstring strain.

Rocco Baldelli was so excited to have Wallner and his .847 OPS back in the Twins lineup, he said “it literally was exciting to scribble his name on the card.”

Imagine the thrill he received when Wallner actually stepped into the batter’s box.

Wallner watched four pitches go by from Mariners righthander Bryce Miller, all of them outside the strike zone but one called a strike. And on the fifth pitch, Wallner announced his return.

The 94-mph fastball landed two rows deep in the right-field stands, staking Minnesota to a quick 2-0 lead. When Willi Castro followed with a single, stole second and scored on Byron Buxton’s single, the lead was three.

But Wallner also had an adventurous night on the bases. In addition to the 10th-inning out at the plate, he was doubled off second base in the eighth inning on a Clemens line drive to shallow left caught by Arozarena.

Still, the Twins pulled off another ninth-inning rally to send the game into extra innings for the second night in a row. This time, Byron Buxton hit a one-out chopper to the mound, where Seattle closer Carlos Vargas — pitching for the third night in a row — gloved it and then sailed his throw to first base down the right-field line. Buxton hustled to third base, and scored on Trevor Larnach’s grounder past a drawn-in infield.

But the Twins couldn’t add to their score, failing in both the 10th and 11th innings to bring a run home. In the 11th, Ryan Jeffers led off the inning with a single, but Harrison Bader only advanced to third and was left stranded there as Buxton struck out, Larnach lined out and Brooks Lee grounded out.

The game also included a strange 10-minute delay in the fourth inning when T-Mobile Park’s fire alarm went off, forcing the players to wait for it to be silenced.

Bailey Ober gave up two runs over four innings, both coming on Cal Raleigh’s third homer in two days, moving the Mariners catcher into a tie with Shohei Ohtani for the MLB home run lead. It was only the second home run Ober had given up since April 15, and the first one given up in a Twins loss since his 2025 debut in March.

After Ober left, the Twins entrusted Jorge Alcalá with a lead in a close game for the first time in more than a month. They were soon reminded why that caution was prudent.

Alcalá pitched the seventh inning of a game the Twins led by a run, but that lead lasted only three batters. After a leadoff walk and a ground out, J.P. Crawford ripped a 3-2 fastball more than 400 feet, putting Seattle up 4-3.

The game marked the fourth time this season that Alcalá has pitched with the score tied or the Twins leading by three runs or fewer, and had the Twins not tied it in the ninth, it would have been the third time in those appearances he had been charged with a loss.

The strange game also featured a 10-minute delay for a fire alarm that wouldn’t stop ringing before the start of a fourth inning. And in the seventh, Carlos Correa earned the first ejection of his major league career.

Home plate umpire Austin Jones, who reached the major leagues last summer, called several borderline pitches at the bottom of the strike zone, ringing up Clemens and Larnach on such pitches. After two straight borderline pitches were called strikes on Lee, Correa loudly complained from the on-deck circle.

Jones spun and ejected Correa, and Baldelli angrily charged out of the dugout to complain, quickly earning an ejection of his own.

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

