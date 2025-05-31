SEATTLE — Byron Buxton has endured plenty of injuries during his career, but brain injuries are different. So while he hated spending two weeks on the concussion list, he’s grateful that baseball has such a thing, with strict benchmarks for returning to action.
“I’m not going to be a veggie when I leave this game,” Buxton said Friday. “I’ve got to make sure I do what I’ve got to do to protect myself.”
After Buxton went through a simulated game in Tampa with no recurring symptoms, doctors cleared the Twins’ center fielder Wednesday, and he was back atop the lineup and in center field as the Twins opened a weekend series at T-Mobile Park.
“It’s great for us. Both sides of the ball, he does so many wonderful things for us,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s been out for two weeks, so we’re going to let him get his feet back under him and just get him some at-bats.”
Buxton’s symptoms weren’t as wide-ranging as those of Carlos Correa, who collided with him as Buxton caught a shallow fly ball in Baltimore. Mostly, Buxton said, he experienced migraine headaches similar to those that still strike him on occasion. That made it harder to know whether his pain was caused by the collision, and it’s why Buxton didn’t immediately leave the game or go on the concussion list that day, as Correa did.
“It felt more like a headache, so I kind of stood out there and didn’t move for two outs. It felt like 20 minutes, so I knew then it’s probably a little bit more serious than a headache,” Buxton said. “I tried to work out Saturday, [but it became clear] that was definitely not a headache. It just took a couple extra days for me to find that out.”
He and Correa have discussed the play and what they could have done differently. “Neither one of us knew who was going to catch the ball until the last second. I hate it happened, but it’s just one of the things that we couldn’t avoid,” Buxton said. It was hit so far from either one of them, “me personally, I don’t know how many guys are going to get to that ball at the same time.”
Yet somehow Buxton did, and even held on to the ball despite a collision that knocked him out for two weeks. How did he do it?