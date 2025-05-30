Carlos Correa’s offensive turnaround is a good sign for Twins offense

The Twins will get boosts to their lineup with Byron Buxton returning today and Matt Wallner on the verge of rejoining the team, but maybe one of the best signs for the offense came against Tampa Bay earlier this week.
In the seventh inning Monday, Carlos Correa jacked a 417-foot homer on a sinker that caught the middle of the plate from Rays lefty Garrett Cleavinger. Correa dropped his bat and his head immediately, one of those perfect swings that every player chases.
Correa followed with three hits in the next game, smacking a hanging slider into the left-field corner for a double, and he bashed another single Wednesday with a 107-mph exit velocity.
“When your superstars are playing really good, it kind of pulls the whole team along, for sure,” catcher Ryan Jeffers said.
During the three-game series in Tampa, Correa was at his peak defensively, too. He handled sharp ground balls with ease. He showed off his arm against fast runners, and he threw out a runner at the plate on an attempted double steal in Tuesday’s 4-2 win.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was in awe of Correa’s smart play Monday, fielding a ground ball to his left and throwing behind a runner at third base for an inning-ending out.
Correa called it his favorite type of defensive play because “it takes more than physicality and talent. It takes IQ. It takes anticipation. It takes experience and knowing the game. I like those a lot better. Diving plays, everybody makes those. It’s just reaction and athleticism.”
Baldelli says the way Correa processes the game, and his defensive awareness, reminds him of four-time Gold Glove winner Andrelton Simmons.