Twins

Carlos Correa’s offensive turnaround is a good sign for Twins offense

The veteran shortstop had a strong all-around series in Tampa after returning from the concussion injured list.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 30, 2025 at 5:46PM
Carlos Correa is greeted by Twins first base coach Ramon Borrego on Wednesday after a seventh-inning home run. (Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press)

The Twins will get boosts to their lineup with Byron Buxton returning today and Matt Wallner on the verge of rejoining the team, but maybe one of the best signs for the offense came against Tampa Bay earlier this week.

In the seventh inning Monday, Carlos Correa jacked a 417-foot homer on a sinker that caught the middle of the plate from Rays lefty Garrett Cleavinger. Correa dropped his bat and his head immediately, one of those perfect swings that every player chases.

Correa followed with three hits in the next game, smacking a hanging slider into the left-field corner for a double, and he bashed another single Wednesday with a 107-mph exit velocity.

“When your superstars are playing really good, it kind of pulls the whole team along, for sure,” catcher Ryan Jeffers said.

During the three-game series in Tampa, Correa was at his peak defensively, too. He handled sharp ground balls with ease. He showed off his arm against fast runners, and he threw out a runner at the plate on an attempted double steal in Tuesday’s 4-2 win.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was in awe of Correa’s smart play Monday, fielding a ground ball to his left and throwing behind a runner at third base for an inning-ending out.

Correa called it his favorite type of defensive play because “it takes more than physicality and talent. It takes IQ. It takes anticipation. It takes experience and knowing the game. I like those a lot better. Diving plays, everybody makes those. It’s just reaction and athleticism.”

View post on X

Baldelli says the way Correa processes the game, and his defensive awareness, reminds him of four-time Gold Glove winner Andrelton Simmons.

“When he really starts to get going at the plate like this, I think you get even a little extra something from him,” Baldelli said. “The way he walks around, the way he plays the game, the confidence factor is high — and it should be. He’s playing great on both sides of the ball.”

Correa, who had a dismal April in the batter’s box, was batting .328 over his last 17 games before he went on the injured list, albeit with little power. There is always uncertainty about how players will recover from a brain injury, but Correa said he put in some work on his swing during his last two days on the IL.

Since returning last week, Correa has seven hits in 20 at-bats (.350 batting average) with two homers, one double, three RBI, a walk and three strikeouts.

Related Coverage

Sports

RandBall: The Twins have been waiting a year for Royce Lewis' slump to end

Twins

Twins-Mariners series preview: Byron Buxton returns to lineup tonight

Twins

Twins affiliate rained out more than any team: ‘Never seen anything like this’

Twins

Twins shutout by Rays, Royce Lewis continues slump

He homered in his first game back, a 429-foot shot off Kansas City’s Noah Cameron at Target Field last week. Correa called it his best swing of the year. Cameron, a rookie lefthander, has permitted only three extra-base hits in 25 innings.

“When he comes up, it doesn’t matter what he’s hitting, if he’s struggling or not,” Jeffers said. “You’re always going to tune in and be like he’s going to do something good. He’s starting to find his groove. I don’t think any of us really worried about him. He was going to find it.”

Correa, entering Friday’s series opener in Seattle, is batting a career-worst .250 with a .662 OPS. The last few weeks have been a positive step, but there is still work to make up for his rough offensive start to the season.

Teammates and coaches around him, though, see the confidence returning to his swing.

“It fires guys up whenever one of your guys is going really good,” Baldelli said. “It increases your energy and you get pumped up.

“On an individual level and a teamwide level, when your big boys are out there making great plays and playing good baseball, it gets everyone in a really good mental space.”

about the writer

about the writer

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Carlos Correa sees offensive surge after slow start

card image

The veteran shortstop's numbers have improved, despite a stay on the concussion injured list.

Sports

RandBall: The Twins have been waiting a year for Royce Lewis' slump to end

Staff headshot
Michael Rand
card image

Twins

Twins-Mariners series preview: Byron Buxton returns to lineup tonight

card image