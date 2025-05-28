Rays cool off Twins offense on a hot day in Tampa, win series finale 5-0

TAMPA, FLA. – Trevor Larnach, facing Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen, laced a line-drive single into right field on the game’s second pitch Wednesday.
In a 5-0 loss at George Steinbrenner Field, the Twins didn’t come much closer to scoring.
Larnach stole second base with two outs, and he was the only Twins runner to advance into scoring position until the seventh inning. Rasmussen permitted one hit in six innings, pulled after 74 pitches as the Rays monitor his workload after multiple arm surgeries, and the Twins were shut out for the fourth time this season.
The Twins, who have lost five of their last 22 games, dropped their first series since losing three of four games at Cleveland from April 28-May 1.
In the seventh inning, after the Rays replaced Rasmussen, the Twins opened with back-to-back singles from Carlos Correa and Brooks Lee. The threat fizzled after three flyouts, including a ball Royce Lewis sent to the warning track and was caught next to the right field wall.
After back-to-back singles from Christian Vázquez and pinch hitter Carson McCusker started the eighth inning — McCusker’s first major league hit was a blooper that dropped in right field — Rays reliever Mason Montgomery retired the top of the Twins lineup in order.
Twins starting pitcher Pablo López allowed four runs in five innings on a 90+ degree day, just the second start this season where he gave up more than two earned runs.
López surrendered two home runs in the fourth inning, nearly matching how many homers he gave up (three) in his first 53 innings this year. It was the first time he gave up multiple homers in an inning since April 28, 2024, against the Los Angeles Angels.