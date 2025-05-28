Twins

Rays cool off Twins offense on a hot day in Tampa, win series finale 5-0

Pablo López was touched up two home runs in the fourth inning, and that was all the home team needed to claim the three-game series 2-1.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 28, 2025 at 7:39PM
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa wipes sweat off pitcher Pablo López during the first inning Wednesday in Tampa. (Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press)

TAMPA, FLA. – Trevor Larnach, facing Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen, laced a line-drive single into right field on the game’s second pitch Wednesday.

In a 5-0 loss at George Steinbrenner Field, the Twins didn’t come much closer to scoring.

Larnach stole second base with two outs, and he was the only Twins runner to advance into scoring position until the seventh inning. Rasmussen permitted one hit in six innings, pulled after 74 pitches as the Rays monitor his workload after multiple arm surgeries, and the Twins were shut out for the fourth time this season.

The Twins, who have lost five of their last 22 games, dropped their first series since losing three of four games at Cleveland from April 28-May 1.

In the seventh inning, after the Rays replaced Rasmussen, the Twins opened with back-to-back singles from Carlos Correa and Brooks Lee. The threat fizzled after three flyouts, including a ball Royce Lewis sent to the warning track and was caught next to the right field wall.

After back-to-back singles from Christian Vázquez and pinch hitter Carson McCusker started the eighth inning — McCusker’s first major league hit was a blooper that dropped in right field — Rays reliever Mason Montgomery retired the top of the Twins lineup in order.

View post on X

Twins starting pitcher Pablo López allowed four runs in five innings on a 90+ degree day, just the second start this season where he gave up more than two earned runs.

López surrendered two home runs in the fourth inning, nearly matching how many homers he gave up (three) in his first 53 innings this year. It was the first time he gave up multiple homers in an inning since April 28, 2024, against the Los Angeles Angels.

After López breezed through the first three innings in 39 pitches, without a baserunner touching second base, he watched Brandon Lowe hammer a changeup he left over the heart of the plate onto the concourse in right field for a leadoff solo home run.

Jonathan Aranda, who had multiple hits in all three games against the Twins this series, lined a one-out single to center before Junior Caminero pulled a low sinker past the left field wall for a two-run homer. López praised Caminero, 21, after he faced him last September for his advanced offensive approach, and now he was forced to wait through his home run trot.

Tampa Bay added a run in the fifth inning despite an out at the plate when Josh Lowe, who was on third base with one out, was caught in a rundown on a comebacker to the mound. Aranda followed the out at the plate with an RBI single to right field.

Twins reliever Kody Funderburk, who allowed a walk and a single in the eighth inning, committed a two-out balk that led to a run.

