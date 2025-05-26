The decision to play in Tampa instead of St. Petersburg came after the Twins had signed a contract with their usual hotel near Tropicana Field, so the Twins will have to bus across the bay each day to get to the ballpark. It’s about 20 miles away, but midday traffic on the Interstate 275 bridge to Tampa can make the drive a lengthy and tedious one, so the hotel has arranged for a police escort for the Twins’ buses to make sure they arrive on time.