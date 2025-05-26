Twins

Minnesota Twins head on a road trip that’s big on mileage and rife with complications

The Tampa-to-Seattle-to-Sacramento 10-game itinerary includes the team’s second-longest flight in three decades and stops in two minor league ballparks.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 26, 2025 at 12:10AM
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and his team are headed on a road trip that features various complications. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Brock Stewart didn’t pitch Sunday, but it was a rough day anyway.

“I had to tell my kids I won’t see them for 12 days, and they got really sad,” the Twins’ righthander, and father of two toddlers, said. “When I left, my [3-year-old] son, Jett, was standing in the door, sobbing. It was so hard.”

Traveling to 81 road games a year takes its toll, no doubt. But the trip the Twins embarked on following Sunday’s 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Royals is a challenge in a lot of different and unique ways.

For one thing, it’s a three-city, 10-game trip with an off day three games in, the Twins’ longest span away from home since 2019. Then there’s the distance — nearly 7,000 air miles to travel round trip, including a five-hour cross-country flight Wednesday night from Tampa to Seattle. That’s the second-longest flight the Twins have embarked upon in the past three decades, after their 2005 flight from their Fort Myers, Fla., spring training camp to Seattle for Opening Day.

And the trip will both start and end in minor league parks, each of which have received mixed reviews as big-league venues: Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, the temporary home of the Rays, and Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif., the home for at least the next three seasons of the Las Vegas-or-bust Athletics.

“I think it’s going to be fine. They’ve kind of spruced up some of these places in some ways,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said hopefully. “I think we’ll have every amenity that we need.”

The changes were made necessary by the destruction of the roof over Tropicana Field when Hurricane Milton hit last October and the inability of the A’s and city of Oakland to agree to a new stadium deal in the wake of the team’s desire to move to Las Vegas. And when the Rays decided to play at Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees’ 10,046-seat spring-training home, MLB asked the Twins and Angels to adjust their schedules in order to minimize the possibility of multiple rainouts once Florida’s rainy summer season arrives.

The Twins were supposed to be home this week against the Rays, then visit St. Petersburg on July 4-6. Instead, those series were swapped.

The decision to play in Tampa instead of St. Petersburg came after the Twins had signed a contract with their usual hotel near Tropicana Field, so the Twins will have to bus across the bay each day to get to the ballpark. It’s about 20 miles away, but midday traffic on the Interstate 275 bridge to Tampa can make the drive a lengthy and tedious one, so the hotel has arranged for a police escort for the Twins’ buses to make sure they arrive on time.

There’s nothing that can be done to speed up the long flights, however.

“I’m going to rest. That’s what everyone’s going to do. I might play a little [online] chess,” Baldelli said. “The players, they play cards and talk and sleep, that’s about it. That’s literally it. And they love it.”

Related Coverage

Sports

Souhan: Twins’ Baldelli and Timberwolves’ Finch have a lot in common. They ought to talk.

Twins

Twins' run of last-inning wins ends when Royals take a turn

In Their Shoes

From Fort Myers to Minneapolis, Twins travel guy gets team to the ballpark on time

The length of the trip won’t necessitate many changes, Baldelli said, and he doesn’t believe the players will be exhausted by the end.

“It’s as much mental as it is physical. Baseball used to have 10-day road trips pretty regularly,” Baldelli said. “There won’t be a ton that changes. We’ll pick a day, maybe two, to have a shorter day at the field so we’re not there from basically morning to night every day of the trip. So we have a couple days picked out for that.”

Buxton ‘getting closer’

The flight to Tampa on Sunday night included an especially notable passenger: Byron Buxton, still on the concussion list. The center fielder ran in the outfield before Sunday’s game and did some hitting in the batting cages.

Is this a sign that he will play against the Rays?

“He’s getting closer. We’re still treating it day-by-day,” Baldelli said. “But he’s ready to get back and play. We need all the doctors to put all the check marks down and make sure he’s ready.”

Matt Wallner, on a rehab assignment with St. Paul, did not travel to Tampa.

Jeffers contributes two ways

Ryan Jeffers had a first-inning double and scored the Twins’ only run Sunday. He also had a good day defensively.

In the fourth inning, Jeffers made a snap throw to first base during Nick Loftin’s at-bat and wound up throwing out Drew Waters.

“I don’t know what Waters was doing, if he slipped or something,” Jeffers said. “But it’s good to audible and go there.”

Twins first baseman Ty France tags out the Royals' Drew Waters on a pickoff play started by catcher Ryan Jeffers in the fourth inning Sunday at Target Field. (Bruce Kluckhohn/The Associated Press)

In the ninth, Waters reached base again with his third hit of the day, an infield single. The Royals immediately sent pinch-runner Dairon Blanco to replace Waters.

Moments later, Blanco headed for second base, and Jeffers threw him out, his 10th would-be base-stealer caught this season.

“As soon as they pinch-ran, I told Loftin [at the plate] — I was like, ‘All right, here we go, mano a mano. Let’s see who’s got it,’ “ Jeffers said. “He had a bad jump. That’s the only reason I got him. But it’s a good throw.”

about the writer

about the writer

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Twins head on a road trip that’s big on mileage and rife with complications

card image

The Tampa-to-Seattle-to-Sacramento 10-game itinerary includes the team’s second-longest flight in three decades and stops in two minor league ballparks.

Sports

Souhan: Twins’ Baldelli and Timberwolves’ Finch have a lot in common. They ought to talk.

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image

Twins

Twins' run of last-inning wins ends when Royals take a turn

card image