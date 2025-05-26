Brock Stewart didn’t pitch Sunday, but it was a rough day anyway.
“I had to tell my kids I won’t see them for 12 days, and they got really sad,” the Twins’ righthander, and father of two toddlers, said. “When I left, my [3-year-old] son, Jett, was standing in the door, sobbing. It was so hard.”
Traveling to 81 road games a year takes its toll, no doubt. But the trip the Twins embarked on following Sunday’s 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Royals is a challenge in a lot of different and unique ways.
For one thing, it’s a three-city, 10-game trip with an off day three games in, the Twins’ longest span away from home since 2019. Then there’s the distance — nearly 7,000 air miles to travel round trip, including a five-hour cross-country flight Wednesday night from Tampa to Seattle. That’s the second-longest flight the Twins have embarked upon in the past three decades, after their 2005 flight from their Fort Myers, Fla., spring training camp to Seattle for Opening Day.
And the trip will both start and end in minor league parks, each of which have received mixed reviews as big-league venues: Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, the temporary home of the Rays, and Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif., the home for at least the next three seasons of the Las Vegas-or-bust Athletics.
“I think it’s going to be fine. They’ve kind of spruced up some of these places in some ways,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said hopefully. “I think we’ll have every amenity that we need.”
The changes were made necessary by the destruction of the roof over Tropicana Field when Hurricane Milton hit last October and the inability of the A’s and city of Oakland to agree to a new stadium deal in the wake of the team’s desire to move to Las Vegas. And when the Rays decided to play at Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees’ 10,046-seat spring-training home, MLB asked the Twins and Angels to adjust their schedules in order to minimize the possibility of multiple rainouts once Florida’s rainy summer season arrives.
The Twins were supposed to be home this week against the Rays, then visit St. Petersburg on July 4-6. Instead, those series were swapped.