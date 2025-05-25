Trouble was, Ober’s brilliance had been matched, even exceeded, by Royals ace Kris Bubic, a lefthander who had allowed only one run over 25⅓ innings in his four previous May starts. Two batters into Bubic’s start, the Twins had already matched that total — Ryan Jeffers led off the first inning with a double to deep right field, and Ty France singled to center, driving Jeffers in — but Bubic allowed nothing else. In fact, Jeffers was the last Twin all day to reach second base.