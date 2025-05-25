Twins

Minnesota Twins end their run of last-inning wins when Kansas City Royals take a turn

The Royals won with a run in the 10th after the Twins pulled off walk-off victories three times in four days.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 25, 2025 at 8:56PM
Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober throws to the Kansas City Royals in the first inning Sunday at Target Field. (Bruce Kluckhohn/The Associated Press)

Everything was set up for the Twins’ third straight walk-off win Sunday: A tie score, ninth inning, top of the order coming up.

Maybe it looked too easy.

Kansas City reliever Carlos Estévez retired all three hitters in the ninth, and Taylor Clarke left two Twins stranded in the 10th. As a result, the Royals salvaged a 2-1 victory in the series finale at Target Field.

Maikel Garcia lined a two-out, two-strike single in the 10th inning, scoring courtesy runner Nick Loftin from second base, disappointing a rowdy crowd of 32,501 who hoped to see the Twins complete a three-game sweep of the Royals and a 4-1 intra-division homestand.

Instead, they witnessed a three-hit struggle by the Twins’ offense, which sent only three batters to the plate in eight of the 10 innings. The lack of offense was most glaring in the 10th, which started with courtesy runner Carlos Correa on second base.

Royce Lewis popped up for the first out, but pinch-hitter Kody Clemens walked. Harrison Bader knocked a double-play grounder to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., but second baseman Michael Massey’s relay was too late. Bader stole second base, but with a chance to be the walk-off hero for a second straight day, Brooks Lee hit a grounder to Lee, a routine final out.

The loss was only the Twins’ third in their past 19 games, and fourth at home in their past 21 at Target Field.

Bailey Ober allowed only one run for the seventh time in 11 starts this season, and it took a two-out hit by the last batter he faced to pry that much from him. After pitching six shutout innings, three times stranding runners in scoring position, Ober surrendered a leadoff double to Drew Waters in the seventh inning. A ground ball and a popup kept Waters on second base, but Royals catcher Freddy Fermin laced an 0-2 changeup into the gap in left-center, a game-tying double that ended Ober’s day.

BOXSCORE: Royals 2, Twins 1 (10)

MLB standings

Trouble was, Ober’s brilliance had been matched, even exceeded, by Royals ace Kris Bubic, a lefthander who had allowed only one run over 25⅓ innings in his four previous May starts. Two batters into Bubic’s start, the Twins had already matched that total — Ryan Jeffers led off the first inning with a double to deep right field, and Ty France singled to center, driving Jeffers in — but Bubic allowed nothing else. In fact, Jeffers was the last Twin all day to reach second base.

Related Coverage

In Their Shoes

From Fort Myers to Minneapolis, Twins travel guy gets team to the ballpark on time

Twins

Reusse: Bobblehead-driven Target Field crowd sticks around for another walk-off win

Twins

Twins walk off Royals again, this time on Brooks Lee's RBI single

Bubic would face 22 more Twins batters in his seven-inning start, and none of them could eke out a hit. He walked two but faced the minimum 18 hitters over his last six innings. Trevor Larnach broke the spell with a one-out single off reliever Jonathan Bowlan in the eighth, but he was caught trying to steal — a call that replay upheld, much to the disagreement of the Target field crowd.

about the writer

about the writer

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Twins' run of last-inning wins ends when Royals take a turn

card image

Kansas City won with a run in the 10th, after Minnesota pulled off walk-off victories three times in four days.

In Their Shoes

From Fort Myers to Minneapolis, Twins travel guy gets team to the ballpark on time

card image

Twins

Bader keeps safety in mind when he and Correa get on a collision course

card image