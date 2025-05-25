Everything was set up for the Twins’ third straight walk-off win Sunday: A tie score, ninth inning, top of the order coming up.
Maybe it looked too easy.
Kansas City reliever Carlos Estévez retired all three hitters in the ninth, and Taylor Clarke left two Twins stranded in the 10th. As a result, the Royals salvaged a 2-1 victory in the series finale at Target Field.
Maikel Garcia lined a two-out, two-strike single in the 10th inning, scoring courtesy runner Nick Loftin from second base, disappointing a rowdy crowd of 32,501 who hoped to see the Twins complete a three-game sweep of the Royals and a 4-1 intra-division homestand.
Instead, they witnessed a three-hit struggle by the Twins’ offense, which sent only three batters to the plate in eight of the 10 innings. The lack of offense was most glaring in the 10th, which started with courtesy runner Carlos Correa on second base.
Royce Lewis popped up for the first out, but pinch-hitter Kody Clemens walked. Harrison Bader knocked a double-play grounder to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., but second baseman Michael Massey’s relay was too late. Bader stole second base, but with a chance to be the walk-off hero for a second straight day, Brooks Lee hit a grounder to Lee, a routine final out.
The loss was only the Twins’ third in their past 19 games, and fourth at home in their past 21 at Target Field.
Bailey Ober allowed only one run for the seventh time in 11 starts this season, and it took a two-out hit by the last batter he faced to pry that much from him. After pitching six shutout innings, three times stranding runners in scoring position, Ober surrendered a leadoff double to Drew Waters in the seventh inning. A ground ball and a popup kept Waters on second base, but Royals catcher Freddy Fermin laced an 0-2 changeup into the gap in left-center, a game-tying double that ended Ober’s day.