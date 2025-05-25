There were a few seconds when the thousands of customers who lined up Saturday morning to get a Royce Lewis bobblehead were hopeful that they had received another reward from the Twins’ still-popular and currently sub-.200 batter.
This keepsake of Lewis in one of those gaudy blue jerseys was so popular that a report was received of the line on the street stretching south past Target Center.
This testimony came from Dick Jonckowski, famed emcee, memorabilia collector and bargain hunter. If Dick paid for gas to travel all the way from Shakopee to stand in a long line, you can be assured this was an extra-popular promotional item.
As it turned out, the Twins were able to announce the first plus-30,000 crowd since Opening Day, and the official attendance — 30,720 — did not appear to require the usual exaggeration. It was notable that most seemed to stay throughout an enthralling 5-4 Twins victory.
Zebby Mathews, 25 as of Thursday, was the Twins’ starter. He struck out nine Royals, yet allowed two runs and lasted only four innings. Justin Topa then offered up an ugly two-run fifth and the Twins were trailing 4-0.
Kansas City starter Michael Wacha was not able to enjoy that cushion long, giving up three runs in the bottom of the inning: a leadoff home run by Harrison Bader (No. 5) and a two-run single by Royals nemesis Ty France.
Wacha returned to the mound for the sixth to face Kody Clemens, DFA’d by Philadelphia in late April and traded to the Twins for the price of a hardy handshake. Rookie Luke Keaschall’s broken forearm got Clemens to Minnesota, and then the Twins kept him over Edouard Julien (another lefty-hitting infielder) when Willi Castro came off the injured list May 5.
Clemens had six plate appearances in seven games — watching the stacked Phillies lineup from the dugout the rest of the time.