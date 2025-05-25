Harrison Bader has made an impact on the Twins by diving to catch fly balls seemingly once a week this season. But he missed one during Friday night’s game — and doesn’t much mind that he did.
When Royals left fielder Michael Massey hit a high pop-up to shallow center field in the fourth inning, shortstop Carlos Correa drifted out, tracking the ball as it traveled. But Bader, hustling in from center field, immediately and loudly began calling for the ball, until Correa turned and cleared the area.
Bader dived for the ball, and it hit his glove but bounced out as he hit the ground, a single for Massey. But he succeeded in keeping Correa, in his first game back from a concussion suffered in an outfield collision, from putting himself in that danger again so soon.
“I just made a decision when the game started that anything kind of floating in the middle there, I was going to go hard and get [Correa] out of there. Call it early and take it myself. But that one just hung up there and spun backward a little bit,” Bader said. “I should have caught it, but I’m OK with the decision because it was a calculated one. It was an intentional one. It was the call I thought would give us the best chance to catch the ball there. It didn’t work out, but the process was good.”
His manager agreed.
“Bader called that ball reasonably early, probably trying to help Carlos. Bader is a pretty aware guy, so he’s probably factoring in more than just catching the ball,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He was probably trying to take the onus off Carlos to have to go back and catch it. It was probably even closer to Carlos than Bader. But I don’t think, as time goes on, that this is going to be any sort of thing we’ll have to worry about.”
After talking to Correa, who didn’t start Saturday’s game but drew a walk as a ninth-inning pinch hitter and scored the winning run, Bader said he’s convinced now that sort of consideration won’t be necessary again.
“His condition was why I made that decision to come in hard, but I know he’s OK,” Bader said. “Moving forward, I’ll judge the [flight of] the ball and not overextend myself. Because I know he’s good now.”