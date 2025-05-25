Rocco Baldelli wants to get to know Chris Finch. “But not for a while,” Baldelli said Sunday. “I hope he’s busy for another month.”
The Twins manager and Wolves head coach have a few things in common. They both grew up on the East Coast, and they run big-league teams situated a few hundred feet from each other in downtown Minneapolis.
Before Baldelli’s family grew, he lived downtown, near the river, as Finch does now.
Finch grew up a Phillies fan in Pennsylvania, and has a winter home near Tampa, where he became a fan of a talented Rays outfielder named Baldelli.
This they also have in common: Online, they take the blame for everything that goes wrong with their teams.
It’s magic. If they make a move that doesn’t immediately yield a positive result, then they, of course, should have done the opposite, because there is no doubt that the opposite would have worked perfectly.
There hasn’t been much blame to go around lately. The Wolves are playing in their second consecutive Western Conference finals largely because Finch incorporated two new rotation players into his lineup and helped his team surge into the playoffs and through the first two rounds.
Saturday night, Finch’s defensive counters to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s previous dominance enabled the Wolves to win by an astonishing 143-101 in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.