Sports

Souhan: Twins’ Rocco Baldelli and Timberwolves’ Chris Finch have a lot in common. They ought to talk.

The baseball and basketball leaders, big winners based a block apart in Minneapolis, say they’d enjoy that meeting.

Columnist Icon

By Jim Souhan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 25, 2025 at 11:00PM
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch (left) and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli have much in common beyond working for teams based in downtown Minneapolis. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Rocco Baldelli wants to get to know Chris Finch. “But not for a while,” Baldelli said Sunday. “I hope he’s busy for another month.”

The Twins manager and Wolves head coach have a few things in common. They both grew up on the East Coast, and they run big-league teams situated a few hundred feet from each other in downtown Minneapolis.

Before Baldelli’s family grew, he lived downtown, near the river, as Finch does now.

Finch grew up a Phillies fan in Pennsylvania, and has a winter home near Tampa, where he became a fan of a talented Rays outfielder named Baldelli.

This they also have in common: Online, they take the blame for everything that goes wrong with their teams.

It’s magic. If they make a move that doesn’t immediately yield a positive result, then they, of course, should have done the opposite, because there is no doubt that the opposite would have worked perfectly.

There hasn’t been much blame to go around lately. The Wolves are playing in their second consecutive Western Conference finals largely because Finch incorporated two new rotation players into his lineup and helped his team surge into the playoffs and through the first two rounds.

Saturday night, Finch’s defensive counters to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s previous dominance enabled the Wolves to win by an astonishing 143-101 in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

The Twins, after a horrid April that reprised their late-season collapse of a year ago, have won 16 of their past 19, even after a 2-1, 10-inning loss on Sunday.

“They’ve been on fire,” Finch said Sunday after the Wolves’ practice. “I’d love to get together with Rocco. Sometimes I find talking to people from other sports is more enlightening than talking to people in your own sport.”

They’re likely to hit it off. Both are personable, communicative and accessible. Both handle criticism with outward grace. Both are the proverbial person you’d like to have a beer with. So they should have one together.

Related Coverage

Wolves

Reusse: A closer study of the Wolves at their absolute best reveals the value of Randle

Wolves

Timberwolves unveil X-factor against Oklahoma City

Twins

Twins' run of last-inning wins ends when Royals take a turn

In Their Shoes

From Fort Myers to Minneapolis, Twins travel guy gets team to the ballpark on time

“I’ve heard from numerous people that he is a great guy,” Baldelli said.

If you believed random online speculation, you could have surmised that their jobs were on the line in recent months.

The Wolves struggled in the months following the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. The Twins collapsed down the stretch last season and looked frighteningly bad in April.

Were their jobs on the line?

We may never know, but I don’t believe Wolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly or Twins President Derek Falvey had any interest in firing them.

Any manager or coach who loses enough for long enough will be replaced, but both of these front offices pride themselves on organizational stability.

Because of the nature of his job and sport, Finch is constantly seeking strategic edges and ways of motivating his players. Baseball doesn’t quite work that way. The other team isn’t going to alternate between zone and man-to-man defense. The modern manager is charged with massaging the clubhouse atmosphere, keeping open lines of communication throughout the organization, and making in-game decisions consistent with organizational philosophies.

I asked Twins third baseman Royce Lewis what he’s seen from Baldelli this year.

“It’s awesome, playing for Rocco,” Lewis said. “I feel like we have built a better relationship as the years have gone on, which is special. Communication has been the key for our relationship. We continue to talk a few times a week, privately, whether it’s on the field, during BP or in his office. I really like those times, and I think he’s doing a great job as a manager.

“If there’s anything new he’s doing, it seems like he’s been giving more input during hitters’ meetings. At the same time, he allows everybody to do their jobs. But it’s fun to hear his input, because he played, and he knew what he was doing as a player. He was Mike Trout before Mike Trout.”

Baldelli as the original Mike Trout?

What is Baldelli telling Lewis in those meetings?

about the writer

about the writer

Jim Souhan

Columnist

Jim Souhan is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the paper since 1990, previously covering the Twins and Vikings.

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

Wolves

Timberwolves unveil X-factor against Oklahoma City

card image

Rookie guard Terrence Shannon Jr. came off the bench and scored 15 points in a Game 3 spark-plug role.

Sports

Souhan: Twins’ Baldelli and Timberwolves’ Finch have a lot in common. They ought to talk.

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image

Wolves

Reusse: A closer study of the Wolves at their absolute best reveals the value of Randle

Staff headshot
Patrick Reusse
card image