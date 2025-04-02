CHICAGO – Jose Miranda dropped a bloop single into right field in the sixth inning Tuesday, and the Twins dugout erupted in a way it hasn’t for days, what felt like an eternity in the early part of the season.
There were the high-five lines. Players shouted in celebration and smacked the top of the dugout railing for more noise.
Who knew hitting a few singles could provide such cathartic relief?
The Twins snapped a 19-inning scoreless streak with a two-out rally when seven consecutive batters reached base. Miranda’s bloop off the end of his bat was one of four-run scoring singles during the inning, and the Twins, finally, earned their first win of the season with an 8-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.
It was a five-run explosion for the Twins offense after they totaled six runs in their previous four games. Harrison Bader hammered a three-run homer to left field, where the wind was blowing in, during the ninth inning.
The Twins couldn’t solve White Sox righthander Shane Smith, who made his major league debut after he was the first pick in last December’s Rule 5 draft. They compiled two hits and two walks through the first five innings.
Smith, used as a reliever at the end of last season, seemingly ran out of gas in the sixth inning. He issued back-to-back walks to Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach before he was pulled, and he exited to a standing ovation from the fans sitting behind the White Sox dugout in the announced crowd of 12,089.
White Sox reliever Penn Murfee didn’t have much time to warm up — Smith threw 73 pitches — and the Twins pounced. Ryan Jeffers ended the shutout when he lined an RBI single to right field. Ty France, the next batter, whiffed on the first two sweepers he saw before poking the third one up the middle for an RBI single.