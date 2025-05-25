Long ago, a friend in the sportswriting business in Atlanta had a colleague who would join us in the required postgame saloon stop. He would get himself full of whiskey, tell a tale of a character or a stout performance, and then bellow his personal battle cry:
“And that’s what makes sports great!”
George was his name, long deceased, but we could have used him with a snoot full and at a Target Center microphone at the conclusion of Saturday night’s Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference finals — a rollicking, 143-101 romp for the Timberwolves over the Thunder.
Indeed, this was what makes sports great, because the sellout crowd of 19,112 showed up more interested in booing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City’s newly crowned league MVP, for his ability to draw fouls than with confidence that the home team would get itself back in the series. …
And then, that crowd, the national TV audience, the national media members who had arrived in Minneapolis and the local media pessimists (pausing now in typing to raise hand) saw the greatest performance in the 2,968 regular-season and playoff games in which the Wolves have participated over 36 seasons.
Admittedly, the competition for that honor is not as strong with the Woofies as most major sports franchises, considering that 1,733 (58.4%) of those contests have been losses — including two decisively in OKC last week.
No such playoff blowout against a tremendous NBA team will be witnessed here again, meaning ever … not just in 2025. This was historic greatness, and the fact the Wolves won by 42 points and still remain sizable underdogs to win the series confirms that.
What we did find out for sure is that there are noble competitors on this roster, and that certainly includes the player facing so much of the challenge and so much of team followers’ doubts when he arrived at the end of September in the shocking, last-minute trade as official training camp beckoned: