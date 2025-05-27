Twins

Twins’ David Festa, back from shoulder soreness, making strides at St. Paul

David Festa struck out seven of the 14 batters he faced in his start for the St. Paul Saints last Friday.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 27, 2025 at 12:00AM
David Festa is working his way back to health and the major leagues after shoulder pain stopped him. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

TAMPA, FLA. – Back on the mound for the first time in 17 days, following a bout of right shoulder inflammation, David Festa struck out seven of the 14 batters he faced at Class AAA last Friday.

It was an impressive return for one of the Twins’ most promising young pitchers, yielding two hits, one walk and one run in 3 ⅔ innings. One of the hits — which turned into the lone run — was a fly ball lost in the sun.

Festa’s shoulder soreness initially flared up between starts for a few weeks, but he felt more shoulder discomfort when he pitched for the St. Paul Saints on May 6, a start in which he permitted three hits and one run in 5 ⅔ innings while striking out seven.

“Waking up, it didn’t feel good,” said the 25-year-old Festa. “It was something I was dealing with. By the time I’d throw, it would feel good, then I’d start the process all over again. That [May 6] outing, it just didn’t feel right throughout the entirety of it. I knew I had to speak up. I know it’s a long year, and I could’ve potentially made things worse.”

There was a part of Festa, he admits, that wanted to push through it. In three big-league starts, he allowed 12 hits and two earned runs in 13 innings (1.38 ERA). When he spoke up about his shoulder discomfort, he knew there was a possibility he could receive another promotion.

Instead, the injury took him out of consideration when the Twins demoted Simeon Woods Richardson, a spot in the rotation that went to Zebby Matthews.

“Obviously, it wasn’t fun dealing with it,” said Festa, who skipped two starts. “I had been pitching well at both levels. The timing of it was frustrating for me, being in a groove, but I knew it was something to speak about because it didn’t feel right.”

Festa, who stopped throwing for only two days when dealing with his shoulder, was encouraged by the way he pitched last week. He knew he was on a strict pitch count, but he felt like he could’ve thrown six innings.

Plus, he’s taken a step forward with his sinker since the last time he pitched in the big leagues. Festa, who started throwing a sinker during the offseason, threw 10 sinkers across three major league starts because he wasn’t completely confident in it.

Festa threw at least 15 sinkers in his past three minor league starts, including 19 last week, when it was his most-used pitch.

“For me, it’s really a new weapon that I have to throw in the big leagues,” he said. “That’s really what makes me most confident.

“It’s probably my highest in-zone pitch. I’m just attacking, really, the middle of the plate with it. Letting it do its normal [movement]. I’ve had only one walk in the last three starts, so I’m super happy with that. I feel like I’m figuring some stuff out.”

During Festa’s start last week, he thought his slider was the best he’s thrown in a long time. Opposing hitters, from Baltimore’s Class AAA team, whiffed on five of their eight swings against it. When the 6-6 righthander is pitching at his best, he mixes all his pitches in any count.

“I feel confident,” Festa said. “I’m happy with how I did up there [in the big leagues]. Obviously, there is plenty to improve on, but I keep talking about even the end of last year, I thought I was close to really figuring it out, and I still am. I just have those few little pitches to clean up, but I’m really happy with where I’m at, and I’m excited.”

Etc.

  • Byron Buxton, who remains on the seven-day concussion injured list, participated in outfield drills and ran the bases before Monday’s game in Tampa. “It’s going to take a little time, I think,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But he is here for a reason — because he is doing well.”
    • Twins top prospect Walker Jenkins, who received a cortisone shot to aid his left high ankle sprain at the end of April, is still a couple of weeks from returning to minor league games. “I think we finally flushed out all the inflammation and all the soreness,” Twins General Manager Jeremy Zoll said on Sirius XM’s MLB Network “Front Office” radio show. “He’s been ramping up his activity. … We’re optimistic that he’ll be on the field within the next few weeks.”
      Bobby Nightengale

      Minnesota Twins reporter

      Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years.

