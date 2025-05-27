Twins fall to Rays when a one-run game suddenly becomes a rout

TAMPA, FLA. – The Twins were down by a run in the eighth inning Monday when left fielder Trevor Larnach missed an opportunity to strand two runners on base when he dropped a ball with two outs while leaping in front of the wall at George Steinbrenner Field.
Two runs scored after the ball deflected off Larnach’s glove. Six pitches later, he stood near the same area where he seemingly mistimed his jump, leapt again and watched Tampa Bay Rays catcher Danny Jansen’s fly ball drop into the seats for a two-run homer.
As if that wasn’t enough, Christopher Morel hit a double to the left field wall that led to another Larnach leap and drop. The Twins, unable to keep up with the Rays in a 7-2 loss, dropped consecutive games for the first time since a four-game losing streak from April 29-May 2.
The Rays, who have won six straight games, jumped ahead when Jonathan Aranda hit a three-run homer off reliever Brock Stewart in the sixth inning, the first batter after Chris Paddack exited.
Paddack, who was charged with two runs and five hits in 5⅓ innings, didn’t allow a baserunner to reach second base until the sixth inning. Brandon Lowe hit a one-out ground ball single up the middle, and Junior Caminero followed a double down the third-base line that shot past Royce Lewis’ glove, the ball caroming about 20 feet into the air when it hit off the tarp stationed in foul territory.
With two runners in scoring position in a scoreless game, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli brought Stewart out of the bullpen. Aranda fouled the first pitch, a 96-mph fastball that caught the middle of the plate. Stewart caught one break with the foul ball, but he wasn’t as lucky when he left a sweeper over the middle in a 1-2 count. Aranda crushed it for his seventh home run of the season.
It was the fifth homer Stewart has given up in the past three seasons, a span of 58 appearances.