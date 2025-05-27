Twins fall to Rays when a one-run game suddenly becomes a rout

Twins

Minnesota Twins fall to Tampa Bay Rays when a one-run game suddenly becomes a rout

The Twins gave up four runs in the eighth inning and lost their second game in a row.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 27, 2025 at 1:44AM
The Rays' Curtis Mead forces out the Twins' DaShawn Keirsey Jr. at second base and relays the throw to first in time to turn a double play during the third inning Monday. (Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press)

TAMPA, FLA. – The Twins were down by a run in the eighth inning Monday when left fielder Trevor Larnach missed an opportunity to strand two runners on base when he dropped a ball with two outs while leaping in front of the wall at George Steinbrenner Field.

Two runs scored after the ball deflected off Larnach’s glove. Six pitches later, he stood near the same area where he seemingly mistimed his jump, leapt again and watched Tampa Bay Rays catcher Danny Jansen’s fly ball drop into the seats for a two-run homer.

As if that wasn’t enough, Christopher Morel hit a double to the left field wall that led to another Larnach leap and drop. The Twins, unable to keep up with the Rays in a 7-2 loss, dropped consecutive games for the first time since a four-game losing streak from April 29-May 2.

The Rays, who have won six straight games, jumped ahead when Jonathan Aranda hit a three-run homer off reliever Brock Stewart in the sixth inning, the first batter after Chris Paddack exited.

Paddack, who was charged with two runs and five hits in 5⅓ innings, didn’t allow a baserunner to reach second base until the sixth inning. Brandon Lowe hit a one-out ground ball single up the middle, and Junior Caminero followed a double down the third-base line that shot past Royce Lewis’ glove, the ball caroming about 20 feet into the air when it hit off the tarp stationed in foul territory.

With two runners in scoring position in a scoreless game, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli brought Stewart out of the bullpen. Aranda fouled the first pitch, a 96-mph fastball that caught the middle of the plate. Stewart caught one break with the foul ball, but he wasn’t as lucky when he left a sweeper over the middle in a 1-2 count. Aranda crushed it for his seventh home run of the season.

It was the fifth homer Stewart has given up in the past three seasons, a span of 58 appearances.

BOXSCORE: Rays 7, Twins 2

The Twins offense struggled against former Twins pitcher Zack Littell, who yielded three hits and one run in 6⅓ innings.

Carlos Correa ended the Twins’ 15-inning scoreless streak with a two-run homer off Rays lefty Garrett Cleavinger that sailed over the concourse in the minor league ballpark in the seventh inning. Correa dropped his bat as soon as he completed his swing, his fourth home run of the season, and Cleavinger immediately turned away.

The Twins, who have scored three or fewer runs in four of their past five games, didn’t have another baserunner following Correa’s majestic homer.

Littell, who pitched for the Twins from 2018-20, didn’t give his former team many chances. Christian Vázquez and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. hit back-to-back singles with one out in the third inning, the Twins’ first baserunners against Littell. Ryan Jeffers, the next batter, hit a slow comebacker back to the mound to start an inning-ending double play.

Kody Clemens lined a leadoff single into right field in the fifth inning, but it was erased five pitches later when Willi Castro grounded a ball to first base to start another double play. The Twins had a couple of loud outs, but Littell didn’t help them out, reaching a three-ball count just once.

Littell was efficient, too. His pitch count by inning: 10, 12, 14, 12, 10 and eight. He was pulled after he plunked Ty France with an errant splitter in the seventh inning. Correa, the next batter, brought the Twins within one run.

The Rays scored four runs in the eighth inning off Kody Funderburk, which included three straight balls hit toward Larnach in left field.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

