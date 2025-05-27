Twins fall to Rays when a one-run game suddenly becomes a rout

With two runners in scoring position in a scoreless game, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli brought Stewart out of the bullpen. Aranda fouled the first pitch, a 96-mph fastball that caught the middle of the plate. Stewart caught one break with the foul ball, but he wasn’t as lucky when he left a sweeper over the middle in a 1-2 count. Aranda crushed it for his seventh home run of the season.