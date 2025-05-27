TAMPA, FLA. – When Harrison Bader swung at a first-pitch slider in the 10th inning Sunday, it cost him a bat that broke on the swing, and it kept him out of the lineup for the next two games.
The Twins planned for Bader to be in Monday’s lineup, but a finger injury on his right hand stemming from the broken bat kept him out of the game. He remained out of the lineup Tuesday night.
“When I let go of the bat, for whatever reason, the bat broke on my ring finger,” Bader said. “It just zinged it a little bit and blew everything up a little bit. I’m trying to swing through it, but it just gets to a point where you’re just not effective, obviously, in a major league game. I’m just trying to work toward getting back there as soon as I can.”
Bader, who is batting .276 with five homers and 21 RBI in 46 games, underwent a medical imaging that showed a lot of inflammation, but not a fracture. With Byron Buxton on the seven-day concussion injured list and Bader out, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. has been the Twins’ primary center fielder. Willi Castro played his first inning in center Monday when Keirsey was taken out for a pinch hitter.
Was it the first time Bader injured himself from a broken bat?
“I’ve gotten zinged before, but not that bad,” Bader said. “I don’t know. It’s funky.”
Hot and humid
The Twins took measures to combat the Florida heat and humidity this week for their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. They took batting practice in T-shirts and shorts Monday, then treated Tuesday as more of a “show-and-go” with very few on-field pregame activities.
The 90-degree temperatures didn’t stop Chris Paddack from showing up in his typical Texas ensemble, complete with cowboy boots, a cowboy hat and appropriate neck wear.