Twins-Mariners series preview: TV-radio, pitching matchups, injury report

The Twins (30-25) were idle on Thursday after losing two of three in Tampa. The Twins scored just just six runs in the the series, which concluded with a 5-0 loss on Wednesday. … The Twins were 5-2 against Seattle last season, outscoring the Mariners 38-22. Twins won three of four at Target Field in early May and won two of three in Seattle in late June. ... 1B Ty France, who was with the Mariners for 3½ seasons before finishing last season with Cincinnati, has hit in seven consecutive games, matching his season-high streak from April 26-May 1. France, who began his career with San Diego, is facing the Mariners for the first time since 2020. ... OF Byron Buxton (concussion protocol) has been on the 7-day injured list since May 17. ... OF Matt Wallner (left hamstring strain), who has been sidelined since April 16, homered in his third straight game on Thursday in his rehab with the Saints and could be activated this weekend. OF Harrison Bader (sore right finger), who didn’t play in the Tampa series after being hit by a broken bat on May 25, is day to day ... LHP Danny Coulombe (left forearm extensor strain), sidelined since May 18, is out. ... After the series in Seattle, the Twins will conclude the 10-game road trip with four games against the Athletics in Sacramento.