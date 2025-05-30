Twins

Twins-Mariners series preview: TV-radio, pitching matchups, injury report

The teams have identical records as they start a three-game series in Seattle.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 30, 2025 at 1:32PM
Kody Clemens has been on a hot streak for the Twins. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Twins vs. Seattle Mariners

THREE-GAME SERIES AT T-MOBILE PARK

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 9:10 p.m., Twins.tv: RHP Zebby Matthews (0-1, 7.71 ERA) vs. RHP Bryan Woo (5-2, 2.69)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m., FOX: RHP Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.41 ERA) vs. RHP Bryce Miller (2-4, 5.22)

Sunday, 3:10 p.m., Twins.tv: RHP Chris Paddack (2-5, 3.92 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Castillo (4-3, 3.32)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (30-25) were idle on Thursday after losing two of three in Tampa. The Twins scored just just six runs in the the series, which concluded with a 5-0 loss on Wednesday. … The Twins were 5-2 against Seattle last season, outscoring the Mariners 38-22. Twins won three of four at Target Field in early May and won two of three in Seattle in late June. ... 1B Ty France, who was with the Mariners for 3½ seasons before finishing last season with Cincinnati, has hit in seven consecutive games, matching his season-high streak from April 26-May 1. France, who began his career with San Diego, is facing the Mariners for the first time since 2020. ... OF Byron Buxton (concussion protocol) has been on the 7-day injured list since May 17. ... OF Matt Wallner (left hamstring strain), who has been sidelined since April 16, homered in his third straight game on Thursday in his rehab with the Saints and could be activated this weekend. OF Harrison Bader (sore right finger), who didn’t play in the Tampa series after being hit by a broken bat on May 25, is day to day ... LHP Danny Coulombe (left forearm extensor strain), sidelined since May 18, is out. ... After the series in Seattle, the Twins will conclude the 10-game road trip with four games against the Athletics in Sacramento.

SEATTLE UPDATE

The Mariners (30-25), in their first full season under manager Dan Wilson, a former Gophers catcher, have been in first place in the A.L. West since April 27. ... The Mariners have a ½-game lead over Houston in the A.L. West after a 9-3 loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday. The Mariners, who have lost six of their past nine games, have 15 come-from-behind wins, fourth most in MLB behind the Dodgers (18), Twins (16) and Cubs (16). ... The Mariners are 22-0 when leading after seven innings and 25-0 when leading after eight. Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz has not allowed an earned run in his 24 appearances this season. ... OF Randy Arozarena, who led MLB last season with 22 HBP, has been hit a MLB-leading 10 times this season. ... Woo has a 1.71 ERA with 30 strikeouts and one walk in five starts this month. ... Miller, sidelined since May 12 because of right elbow inflammation, is expected to be activated and start on Saturday. ... RHP Logan Gilbert (right elbow flexor strain), who has been sidelined since April 26, began a rehab assignment with Class AAA Tacoma on Thursday. ... 1B/OF Luke Raley (right oblique strain), on the injured list since April 28, has resumed activities and is expected to begin a rehab assignment next week. ... RHP Trent Thornton (appendicitis) could begin a rehab assignment after throwing to hitters on Friday. ... The Mariners went 21-13 last season under Wilson after he replaced Scott Servais on August 22.

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

