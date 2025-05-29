TAMPA, FLA. – Balls hit to left field at George Steinbrenner Field, the temporary home for the Tampa Bay Rays, were an adventure for Twins outfielders.
Trevor Larnach missed two balls at the wall in the eighth inning during Monday’s 7-2 loss, apologizing to pitcher Kody Funderburk afterward. Willi Castro misjudged a ball that dropped for a single in the first inning of Tuesday’s 4-2 Twins win, thinking it was headed foul before it landed on the other side of him.
“It’s kind of weird,” Castro said. “You see the pop-ups really good when they go up, but when they’re coming down, they take weird angles. That one I saw, it was going foul, way foul. All of a sudden, the ball landed behind me. I didn’t know that field does that.”
There were other close calls. Kody Clemens, in right field, made a diving catch in the fourth inning Tuesday on a ball that hooked toward the right field line. Clemens initially thought it would be a routine running catch before the ball darted away from him at the last moment. Carlos Correa had some trouble tracking a pop-up in shallow center field to end the fifth inning.
With no third deck, wind gusts are a bigger factor, like another version of Wrigley Field.
“The wind is there, and there’s no foul [territory],” Twins pitcher Joe Ryan said. “It’s like you’re going to smash into the wall trying to catch the thing. It’s a joke. Doesn’t make sense.”
The low lights present a different challenge, particularly compared to major league stadiums. Manager Rocco Baldelli advised Clemens not to take his eyes off the ball during night games there.
“As someone that hasn’t played tons of outfield, I told him, ‘You don’t take your eye off of the sky. Just keep looking up and the ball will come out at some point,’ ” Baldelli said. “If you look down and then look up, you have no chance of finding that baseball.”