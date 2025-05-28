Twins beat Rays 4-2 behind strong start from Joe Ryan

TAMPA, FLA. – Joe Ryan has been one of the better pitchers in the major leagues for the past month, and all the reasons why were on display Tuesday at George Steinbrenner Field.
Ryan, pitching with an uptick in velocity on an 89-degree evening, quieted a hot Tampa Bay Rays lineup and permitted five hits and one run across six innings. It was one of those outings where Ryan was tested, dealing with multiple baserunners in three separate innings, but he never gave in as he led the Twins to a 4-2 victory.
The Twins’ offense backed Ryan with an early lead, but he keeps looking like a guy who could earn a spot on an All-Star team. In five starts this month, Ryan posted a 1.86 ERA with 33 strikeouts and five walks in 29 innings.
Ryan survived the first inning after he gave up a single, committed a balk when he reached for the PitchCom device in his cap while on the mound and watched a fly ball drop in left field when Willi Castro lost sight of the ball. With runners on the corners and one out, he simply induced an inning-ending double play.
In the second inning, Jonathan Aranda hit a leadoff double, a shallow fly ball that dropped in left field and bounced out of play. After a sacrifice bunt moved Aranda to third, Ryan escaped again. He struck out a batter and, following a walk, Aranda was thrown out by shortstop Carlos Correa attempting to score on a double steal. Ryan, who kneeled on the mound when catcher Ryan Jeffers’ throw went to second base, gave a thumbs-up from his kneeling position when Aranda was tagged out.
Ryan, making his third career start against the team which traded him to the Twins, surrendered two hits in the fourth inning, including an RBI single to Aranda with the infield drawn in, but he retired his final seven batters to complete another strong outing. He’s allowed one or zero earned runs in eight of his 11 starts this year.
The Twins, who have won 17 of their last 21 games, snapped Tampa Bay’s six-game winning streak. They handed Ryan a 1-0 lead before he took the mound. Trevor Larnach lined a leadoff double into the right-field corner on Rays starter Taj Bradley’s fourth pitch. Larnach moved up a base when Correa blooped a single into right field and scored on a medium-depth sacrifice fly to left fielder Chandler Simpson.
Larnach didn’t mind challenging Simpson’s arm, sliding past a tag attempt from catcher Ben Rortvedt after Simpson’s one-hop throw.