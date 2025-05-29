Steady stream of rainouts disrupting St. Paul Saints season

Minor league baseball is all about player development, preparing guys for the major leagues, but the biggest lesson for Class AAA St. Paul Saints players has been in time management.
No team, in all the minor leagues, has dealt with more rainouts this year.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said pitcher Kody Funderburk. “It’s nuts.”
The Saints had 13 games affected by weather (11 postponements and two cancelations) during the first two months of the season, which matches Class AA Portland for the most in the minors. By comparison, St. Paul totaled 19 postponements or cancelations over the last four seasons combined.
Ask players about all the rain, and they shake their heads as they think about their two road trips to Columbus, Ohio. In the first series, at the beginning of April, they had two rainouts. They played a doubleheader to make up one game — fittingly, the first game started after a 95-minute rain delay — and the other game was postponed until the second series at the end of April.
When St. Paul returned to Columbus, the make-up game from the first series was rained out on a Tuesday, again on Thursday, again on Friday and finally canceled on Saturday. The Saints lost two games in Columbus that won’t be rescheduled this year.
“I hear Columbus is, like, a great city,” Twins pitcher Zebby Matthews said. “I hear nothing but good things about it. But the two times we were there, it rained, and it was cold. You want to go out, walk around, go eat and find some restaurants, but you get done playing or the game is rained out, and it’s just pouring rain. You’re like, ‘Ah, I don’t know if I want to go anywhere now.’”
Shortstop Ryan Fitzgerald added: “That’s the place you want to go, too, because it’s a good ballpark to hit in.”