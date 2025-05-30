RandBall: The Twins have been waiting almost a year for Royce Lewis to end his slump

On June 19, 2024, Twins third baseman Royce Lewis confidently relayed to reporters what he had told then-Twins hitting coach David Popkins earlier that day:
“Hey, I don’t do that slump thing. That’s not a real thing for me.”
Lewis had just gone 3-for-4 in a game against Tampa Bay one game after what was back then an uncharacteristic 0-for-5 night.
Fact-checking in real-time from MLB.com’s Do-Hyoung Park confirmed that Lewis to that point in his young career had been relatively slump-free.
At that moment, Lewis had a career batting average of .319 and 25 home runs in just 307 at bats and was already gaining a reputation for huge clutch performances.
It seemed like the only impediment to superstardom was his health.
Since saying “I don’t do that slump thing”, which almost amazingly also encompasses 307 at bats, Lewis is hitting .189 with nine home runs.
That’s more of a career flipped upside down than just a bad stretch, but if we want to call it a slump the Twins have been waiting for Lewis to break out of it for almost a full calendar year now.