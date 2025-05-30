Vikings, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah agree to contract extension

The Vikings signed General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a multiyear contract extension on Friday after months of negotiation.
“Kwesi’s leadership, vision and collaboration with our coaching staff has positioned the Minnesota Vikings for sustained success,” Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf said in a statement released by the team. “His dedication and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in shaping our roster and future, and we are confident that under the guidance of him and Kevin O’Connell, we will continue to compete at the highest level as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans.”
Adofo-Mensah, like O’Connell, was entering the final season of a four-year contract signed upon arriving in Minnesota after the 2021 season. On Jan. 21, eight days after the team’s playoff loss to the Rams, the Vikings agreed with O’Connell on an extension that runs through the 2029 season.
The Vikings remained in discussions with Adofo-Mensah about his extension, and Wilf said in late March that the team wanted to complete a new deal with the GM this offseason.
Asked March 26 if he read into O’Connell’s contract extension being inked quicker than his own, Adofo-Mensah said no.
“Every situation’s different,” he said. “I know the Wilfs value the things I bring to this organization. I know I love it here. We’ve been able to accomplish a lot of different things.”
Later he added, “It’s probably on me that it’s not going quicker because, again, I wake up every morning focused on the things I need to focus on to get this team into where they want to go. That mindset that it’s my job to be the serving leader for them, that doesn’t change just because of a contract maybe has a year left on it.”
Adofo-Mensah, the 43-year-old who was once a Wall Street trader before becoming a 49ers analytics staffer, has overseen a roster overhaul that left just 11 players, including receiver Justin Jefferson and left tackle Christian Darrisaw, from the roster he inherited in 2022.