Superstar receiver Justin Jefferson has returned from his offseason attending the Met Gala and F1 races to participate in a voluntary portion of Vikings spring practices that some stars might miss for extra vacation.
But Jefferson was in attendance Wednesday and has been for a couple of weeks, according to coach Kevin O’Connell. The Vikings receiver is participating during the first week of full-team sessions (or organized team activities), which he missed last year amid contract negotiations that eventually resulted in a $35 million annual pact.
There wasn’t a reason to doubt Jefferson’s commitment, but his presence suggests he’s well aware that his bond with new Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, last year’s 10th overall draft pick, is a key in their path forward.
After a roughly 110-minute practice Wednesday, McCarthy met with local reporters and said he’s spending a “good amount” of time with Jefferson on and off the field. They sat courtside at the Timberwolves’ May 14 playoff win over the Golden State Warriors.
“It’s been extremely huge,” McCarthy said. “He’s a tremendous talent, a tremendous leader, but his leadership really shows up when he’s here. And just being able to get that chemistry building on and off the field has been invaluable.”
There are limits to their team-building at this point — no pads or live contact — but Wednesday’s session was plenty spirited as McCarthy went through his second of what can be 13 practices before training camp.
Don’t read too much into it, O’Connell warned reporters.
“As an ultimate reminder, it is the learning and teaching phase of the offseason program,” O’Connell said. “So, getting out in front of any rep questions, competition questions, tracking of completions and/or handoffs, I’ll go ahead and allow the time of the year to speak for itself.”