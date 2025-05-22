Vikings

Podcast: Would Vikings star Justin Jefferson really play flag football for Team USA?

The latest news from the league meetings include a vote for NFL players at the Olympics, a vote against banning the “tush push” and a halftime show teaser.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 22, 2025 at 2:00PM
Flag football will be an Olympic sport during the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

At the NFL meetings this week in Eagan, owners voted to keep the “tush push” and to allow its players to compete in flag football at the 2028 Olympics. Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker of the Minnesota Star Tribune discuss the latest NFL news, including whether Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson will go for gold and what the teased halftime show for Christmas game might be on the Access Vikings podcast.

Watch:

Or listen:

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming newsletter or podcast. Sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter here.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from Vikings

See More

Access Vikings

Podcast: Would Vikings star Justin Jefferson really play flag football for Team USA?

card image

The latest news from the league meetings include a vote for NFL players at the Olympics, a vote against banning the “tush push” and a halftime show teaser.

Sports

Indianapolis Colts’ music-loving owner Jim Irsay dies at age 65

card image

Vikings

Lions drop proposal to change the way NFL playoff teams are seeded

card image