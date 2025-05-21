”We’re sitting there getting multiple thousands of pounds [and] thrown off the line of scrimmage, but I’m for the tush push,“ Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips told “Hurrdat Sports Live” in March. “You should be able to do it until somebody figures out a way to stop it. I’d say the best play I ever had in my career was on a tush push versus Buffalo, fumbled snap in the end zone and we ended up recovering the football.”