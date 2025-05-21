Vikings

‘Tush push’ remains by narrow margin after NFL owners vote at spring league meetings

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce attended as a guest of team ownership to help defend the play.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 21, 2025 at 4:33PM
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, center, and teammates run the tush push play during the NFL championship playoff football game against the Washington Commanders in January. (Chris Szagola/The Associated Press)

NFL owners did not pass a proposal Wednesday to ban the “tush push,” a type of quarterback sneak popularized and most successfully used by the Eagles, a league source said.

At least 24 of 32 owners needed to vote yes for the rule proposal to pass. There were reportedly 10 teams who sided with the Eagles — including the NFC North’s Lions — leaving the proposal two teams shy of passing.

The vote took place at the spring league meetings at the Omni Vikings Lakes Hotel in Eagan.

The Packers submitted the rule change proposal to ban the move. Many have likened it to a rugby maneuver, with some claiming that’s why it should be banned from football.

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce was in attendance with the team’s ownership at the meeting and reportedly spoke during the general session.

Kelce has spoken out against banning the move despite saying that as center, he doesn’t enjoy it during a March appearance on TNT’s “The Steam Room.”

He declined twice to speak with gathered reporters following the vote.

View post on X

The “tush push” was described formally in the Packers’ proposal as “pushing, pulling, lifting, or assisting the runner except by individually blocking opponents for him.”

That language was amended from the original proposal, which listed the effect of the rule change only as prohibiting the “pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap.”

The reasons listed for the proposal are “player safety” and “pace of play.” Those did not change between editions of the proposal.

The rule change proposal was first addressed at the NFL owners meetings on April 1, and the vote on the matter was delayed to this week’s spring meetings.

The Vikings attempted back-to-back tush pushes with wide receiver Brandon Powell pushing quarterback Nick Mullens in their 2023 overtime loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Failed attempts like that contribute to why some defensive players support keeping the move, even with the high success rate the Eagles have.

”We’re sitting there getting multiple thousands of pounds [and] thrown off the line of scrimmage, but I’m for the tush push,“ Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips told “Hurrdat Sports Live” in March. “You should be able to do it until somebody figures out a way to stop it. I’d say the best play I ever had in my career was on a tush push versus Buffalo, fumbled snap in the end zone and we ended up recovering the football.”

The Vikings beat the Bills 33-30 in overtime in 2022.

Andrew Krammer of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

