NFL owners did not pass a proposal Wednesday to ban the “tush push,” a type of quarterback sneak popularized and most successfully used by the Eagles, a league source said.
At least 24 of 32 owners needed to vote yes for the rule proposal to pass. There were reportedly 10 teams who sided with the Eagles — including the NFC North’s Lions — leaving the proposal two teams shy of passing.
The vote took place at the spring league meetings at the Omni Vikings Lakes Hotel in Eagan.
The Packers submitted the rule change proposal to ban the move. Many have likened it to a rugby maneuver, with some claiming that’s why it should be banned from football.
Former Eagles center Jason Kelce was in attendance with the team’s ownership at the meeting and reportedly spoke during the general session.
Kelce has spoken out against banning the move despite saying that as center, he doesn’t enjoy it during a March appearance on TNT’s “The Steam Room.”
He declined twice to speak with gathered reporters following the vote.
The “tush push” was described formally in the Packers’ proposal as “pushing, pulling, lifting, or assisting the runner except by individually blocking opponents for him.”