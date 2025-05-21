NFL team owners discussed the Lions’ proposed change to the playoff seeding format at spring league meetings in Eagan on Wednesday, but there was no vote on the proposal, according to Rich McKay, the Atlanta Falcons chief executive and co-chairman of the NFL’s competition committee.
Detroit withdrew the proposal that aimed at reseeding each conference’s seven playoff teams by regular-season record instead of awarding the top four seeds to division winners. There was a “long talk” about varying forms of reseeding, McKay said, either at the start of the playoffs or after the wild-card rounds.
“There was a lot of sentiment to keep this discussion going,” McKay said.
While the Lions proposed the change, Detroit team president Rod Wood revealed this offseason that it was the NFL league office – specifically Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent – who reached out to the team asking to partner on the proposal.
This came after Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said in January that the format should change before the Vikings and Lions played Jan. 5 for the division crown and No. 1 seed in the NFC; the loser of that game, the 14-3 Vikings, got the No. 5 seed and a flight west to face the Los Angeles Rams, the NFC West winner with a 10-7 record.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked if he endorsed the Lions’ proposal.
“What I wanted to look at,” he said, “is where is the ownership’s position on what they want? ... Is it no reseeding at all? A form of reseeding after the first week or after the second week?”
“I think they are interested potentially in looking at some type of reseeding,” said Goodell, who added that the possibility of an “expanded season” does play a role in playoff seeding.