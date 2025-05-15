New Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be playing under frequent spotlights in his first year under center.
McCarthy and the Vikings are scheduled to play seven nationally televised games, including four nighttime kickoffs, on the 2025 regular-season slate that was announced Wednesday.
That’s the prize for winning 14 games a season ago, vaulting the Vikings into the category of prime-time darlings for NFL schedule-makers. Only the Kansas City Chiefs have more nationally televised games next season than Minnesota.
Week 1: at Bears
Sept. 8, 7:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
What is expected to be McCarthy’s first NFL start will be a return to his home state on “Monday Night Football.” The La Grange Park, Ill., native faces a divisional road test against new Bears head coach Ben Johnson, the former Lions offensive coordinator. The Bears’ busy offseason included a coaching swap and an offensive line overhaul that saw Chicago trade for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and sign veteran center Drew Dalman in free agency.
Week 2: vs. Falcons
Sept. 14, 7:20 p.m., NBC
The Vikings’ second straight nationally televised game to begin the McCarthy era comes against the Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr., another 2024 first-round quarterback. Penix took over for former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins at the end of last season, averaging 246 yards and throwing three touchdown passes to three picks over three starts. For now, Cousins remains as Atlanta’s QB2.
Week 3: vs. Bengals
Sept. 21, noon, CBS