The Vikings become the first NFL team to play back-to-back international games in different countries, starting with the Steelers in Dublin’s Croke Park. The Vikings have lost three straight road trips to Pittsburgh, but they’ll get to avoid Heinz Field this time. Coach Kevin O’Connell told British reporters this week that neutral-site games are a better backdrop for McCarthy than Pittsburgh or Cleveland: “Those can be some hostile environments going on the road in the AFC North for a young quarterback depending on when those games could fall.”