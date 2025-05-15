Vikings

Vikings’ 2025 schedule puts QB J.J. McCarthy in the NFL’s most prominent spots

The Vikings will play on national television seven times, including four night games. They’ll play overseas twice, and they’re on the Christmas menu.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 15, 2025 at 2:00AM
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will face prime-time pressure as he heads into a season as the team's presumptive starter. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

New Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be playing under frequent spotlights in his first year under center.

McCarthy and the Vikings are scheduled to play seven nationally televised games, including four nighttime kickoffs, on the 2025 regular-season slate that was announced Wednesday.

That’s the prize for winning 14 games a season ago, vaulting the Vikings into the category of prime-time darlings for NFL schedule-makers. Only the Kansas City Chiefs have more nationally televised games next season than Minnesota.

Week 1: at Bears

Sept. 8, 7:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

What is expected to be McCarthy’s first NFL start will be a return to his home state on “Monday Night Football.” The La Grange Park, Ill., native faces a divisional road test against new Bears head coach Ben Johnson, the former Lions offensive coordinator. The Bears’ busy offseason included a coaching swap and an offensive line overhaul that saw Chicago trade for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and sign veteran center Drew Dalman in free agency.

Week 2: vs. Falcons

Sept. 14, 7:20 p.m., NBC

The Vikings’ second straight nationally televised game to begin the McCarthy era comes against the Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr., another 2024 first-round quarterback. Penix took over for former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins at the end of last season, averaging 246 yards and throwing three touchdown passes to three picks over three starts. For now, Cousins remains as Atlanta’s QB2.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will reunite with his Bayou Trio buddies Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase in Week 3. (Emilee Chinn/The Associated Press)

Week 3: vs. Bengals

Sept. 21, noon, CBS

In a reunion of the historic 2019 LSU national champion offense, receiver Justin Jefferson will face his former teammates Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase for the third time in the NFL. The Vikings lost the previous two matchups; Burrow, the Bengals quarterback, played only once. Chase, a receiver, signed for $40.25 million annually this offseason, surpassing Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett ($40 million) and Jefferson ($35 million) as the highest-paid player among non-quarterbacks.

Week 4: at Steelers in Dublin

Sept. 28, 8:30 a.m., NFL Network

The Vikings become the first NFL team to play back-to-back international games in different countries, starting with the Steelers in Dublin’s Croke Park. The Vikings have lost three straight road trips to Pittsburgh, but they’ll get to avoid Heinz Field this time. Coach Kevin O’Connell told British reporters this week that neutral-site games are a better backdrop for McCarthy than Pittsburgh or Cleveland: “Those can be some hostile environments going on the road in the AFC North for a young quarterback depending on when those games could fall.”

Week 5: at Browns in London

Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m., NFL Network

After a roughly three-day trip in Ireland, the Vikings will head to London, where they’ll play the Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. That’s where the Vikings have won back-to-back overseas trips under O’Connell — against the Saints in 2022 and the Jets last season. The Vikings previously beat the Browns at Twickenham Stadium in 2017 and are 4-0 in London games, not counting the 1983 exhibition, which they also won, over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Week 6: bye

Will the Eagles defense be celebrating against the Vikings? (Matt Slocum/The Associated Press)

Week 7: vs. Eagles

Oct. 19, noon, Fox

The Vikings return from the bye week to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles at home. The Vikings fumbled away a 34-28 game in Philadelphia in 2023. This offseason, Minnesota signed two former Eagles defenders — defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers — to try to prevent that kind of shootout from happening again.

Week 8: at Chargers

Oct. 23, 7:15 p.m., Prime Video

McCarthy’s reunion with Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, who led McCarthy at Michigan to a national title, comes under the bright lights of “Thursday Night Football” four days after playing the champs. In Harbaugh’s first season, the Chargers went 11-6 and lost to the Texans in the AFC wild-card round. This is the third time O’Connell, a Carlsbad, Calif., native, will return to Southern California with the Vikings.

Week 9: at Lions

Nov. 2, noon, Fox

After claiming the NFC’s No. 1 seed last year, the Lions are recovering from brain drain, having lost both coordinators in Aaron Glenn and Johnson to the Jets and Bears. Lions coach Dan Campbell hired offensive coordinator John Morton from the Denver Broncos and promoted Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will play an NFL game in Minnesota for the first time in his career. (Terrance Williams/The Associated Press)

Week 10: vs. Ravens

Nov. 9, noon, Fox

Two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson will travel to Minnesota (and Green Bay) for the first time in his eight-year NFL career this season. Jackson lifted the Ravens over the Vikings in their only previous meeting, a 34-31 overtime loss for Minnesota in 2021, when Jackson threw for 266 yards and ran for another 120 yards.

Week 11: vs. Bears

Nov. 16, noon, Fox

The second game against Chicago in 2025 will be in the friendly confines of U.S. Bank Stadium. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a much harder time in Minnesota last year — completing 58% of his throws for 191 yards — than he did when he threw for 340 yards and two scores against the Vikings in an overtime loss in Chicago.

Week 12: at Packers

Nov. 23, noon, Fox

The Vikings swept the season series with Green Bay last year for the first time since 2017. To repeat with McCarthy, they’ll have to start with a win at Lambeau Field in late November. Last year’s high temperature on Nov. 23 in Green Bay was 43 degrees, so it likely won’t be another ice bowl.

Quarterback Sam Darnold is in Seattle now and on the Vikings' schedule (Lindsey Wasson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Week 13: at Seahawks

Nov. 30, 3:05 p.m., Fox

The Vikings are familiar with traveling to Seattle — this is their fifth trip in the past eight seasons — but this has new twists. This offseason, the Seahawks acquired two of O’Connell’s former players in ex-Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and former Rams receiver Cooper Kupp.

Week 14: vs. Commanders

Dec. 7, noon, Fox

Second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels won’t be an easy out after a marvelous rookie season in which he threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions while also running for 891 yards — a mark topped only by the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson. This offseason, Washington traded for ex-49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel to further fuel Daniels’ ascension.

Week 15: at Cowboys

Dec. 14, 7:20 p.m., NBC

The Dallas Cowboys are in another state of transition under owner Jerry Jones, who decided not to bring back coach Mike McCarthy (or defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer) and promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to his first head coaching gig. Dallas traded for former Steelers receiver George Pickens to pair with star CeeDee Lamb.

Week 16: at Giants

Dec. 21, noon, Fox

The Vikings return to MetLife Stadium, where they’ve won their past three trips against the Jets and Giants, including last year’s season-opening, 28-6 win over then-Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Now it’ll be Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston or first-round passer Jaxson Dart under center as fourth-year coach Brian Daboll tries to turn around the franchise.

Week 17: vs. Lions

Dec. 25, 3:30 p.m., Netflix

The NFL pinned the Vikings-Lions rematch at a likely pivotal late-season point for both teams and made it one of three Christmas Day games. Jefferson has averaged 120.8 yards across 10 career games against the Lions — the most against any team he’s faced at least three times.

The last time the Vikings ended a season against the Packers at home was in 2012, when Adrian Peterson reached 2,000 rushing yards. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Week 18: vs. Packers

Jan. 3 or 4, 2026, TBD

With Christmas on a Thursday, the Vikings will get at least eight days to prepare for the season finale against the Packers at home, where Minnesota held on to a 27-25 win over Green Bay last year. This offseason, the Packers drafted the speedy Matthew Golden out of Texas — the Packers’ only first-round receiver since 2002 — while Christian Watson recovers from a torn ACL.

To get Ben Goessling’s exclusive analysis of the Vikings’ 2025 schedule in your inbox on Friday, sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter. Email your Vikings questions to accessvikings@startribune.com.

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

